Source: Infocus International Group Registration Open for Energy Storage Live Online Masterclass

Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Energy Storage online course and it will be commencing live on 1st June 2021. Throughout the four sessions, you will be introduced to a business-focused assessment of energy storage opportunities, competing solutions and project delivery essentials.







Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.



Benefits of Attending:



- Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerations

- A core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations (in language accessible to non-technical people)

- Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projects

- Review up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from them

- Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage business cases

- Stay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storage solutions



Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if you are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.



Want to learn more?

Simply email to [email protected] or call +65 6325 0351 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



