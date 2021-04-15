Thursday, 15 April 2021, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC FASHIONALLY Collection #16 - Fall/Winter 2021 Presenting new collections from 11 young HK designer brands

HONG KONG, Apr 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The pandemic has led to a reset for traditional fashion events, with virtual fashion shows becoming the new normal. This gives fashion brands from around the world the opportunity to make their mark in the digital world and build new horizons for their brands. Eleven young Hong Kong fashion designers have been given the chance to unleash their creativity as they present their Fall/Winter 2021 collections in FASHIONALLY Collection #16 - an opportunity to connect with global fashion buyers and fashion lovers through the FASHIONALLY.com digital platform.



ARTO., Charlotte Ng Studio and WHY's new collections are based on the theme of visions for the post-pandemic future.



REDEMPTIVE, MODEMENT, Lapeewee and YMDH's new collections are inspired by classic Hong Kong films, including Young and Dangerous and Rouge.



The latest collections from DEMO, KEVIN HO, FromClothingOf and LUKE CHAN demonstrate their brand aesthetics through different fashion techniques.



FASHIONALLY Collection #16 - Fall/Winter 2021 showcases 11 fashion brands from the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), a competition organised annually as part of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's CENTRESTAGE fashion event. The brands taking part in the latest FASHIONALLY showcase are ARTO. (designer Arto Wong), Charlotte Ng Studio (Charlotte Ng), DEMO (Derek Chan), FromClothingOf (Shirley Wong), KEVIN HO (Kevin Ho), Lapeewee (Yannes Wong), LUKE CHAN (Luke Chan), MODEMENT (Aries Sin), REDEMPTIVE (Wilson Choi), WHY (Kayan Lam) and YMDH (Jason Lee).



The highly stylised photo shoot for the 11 collections took place in an industrial area of Hong Kong to highlight the creativity of the local fashion scene, with an interactive virtual reality 360-degree experience helping to showcase different aspects of the designs. The collections cover a wide range of themes, including visions for the post-pandemic future, a tribute to classic Hong Kong films, as well as designs that focus purely on demonstrating fashion aesthetics.



Local designer brands continue to go from strength with a number of them achieving considerable success in overseas markets over the past year, including REDEMPTIVE, which was nominated as one of the finalists in the inaugural Yu Prize - an event launched in 2021 to support Chinese fashion and provide a platform for international exposure and collaboration. The brand was also selected among the top 10 emerging menswear labels in the "TRANOI x Not Just a Label 10 Take Ten" contest, while DEMO was nominated in Fashion Asia's list of the "10 Designers to Watch". Charlotte Ng Studio and MODEMENT, meanwhile, are now selling their designs through luxury department store Harvey Nichols, helping them to gain international exposure.



Collection description and photo download: https://bit.ly/3sjmayy



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



