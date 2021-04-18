Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, April 18, 2021
Sunday, 18 April 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Zhejiang Semir Garment Co., Ltd
balabala x Tmall Super Brand Day "Endless Dreams" Super Show during Shanghai Fashion Week
Endless Dreams, an immersive new-concept kidswear launch, paints a wonderful story of children's dreams from an international perspective.

SHANGHAI, Apr 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - balabala x Tmall Super Brand Day "Endless Dreams" Super Show scored a super success last week in Shanghai. balabala is the first children's clothing brand to join forces with Tmall Super Brand Day, balabala x Tmall achieving record sales of US$26.9 million during the event (9-12 April), with US$5.7 million on a single day on Tmall. Activities across Balabala's 4,000+ stores on the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong joined those at the official Tmall store and live broadcast platforms.








The highlight of the event was the fashion Super Show presented with Shanghai Fashion Week entitled Endless Dreams, celebrating balabala's vision of inspiring children to explore their innate curiosity and infinite dreams. A runway show in three chapters, Endless Dreams was presented in the Shanghai Children's Art Theatre on April 9, making perfect use of the circular structure of the building, transforming the four stories and 10,000 sq.m into a childlike dream planet.

Each chapter unveiled a new collection: balabala x China Mars Mission Collection, balabala x Suzhou Museum Collection, and balabala x Jason Wu Collection, in collaboration with the renowned Taiwanese-Canadian designer and his JW line. 60 unique designs inspired by history took the audience across the universe through time and space, experiencing Endless Dreams. Jason Wu recorded a video of the event to express the design concept personally.

The success of Super Brand Day was driven by balabala's strategic omnichannel approach. Influenced by the epidemic, balabala quickly responded by strengthening coordinated development of e-commerce platforms, accelerating O2O omnichannel integration, and building a new retail model with enhanced consumer reach across the region - while maintaining sales growth momentum.

Through Endless Dreams, balabala set new records for innovation in the kidswear industry in several aspects: The first cross-sector co-branding cooperation with three major IPs in the field of kidswear, the first KIDSWEAR External Show during Shanghai Fashion Week, and the first all-age kidswear brand with Tmall Super Brand Day. The Endless Dreams Super Show attracted over 1.2 billion views on 'Weibo', China's No.1 social media platform.

About balabala

balabala is the No.1 kidswear retailer in Asia, providing quality fashion, shoes and accessories for children aged 0-14. The Zhejiang Semir Garment brand delivers high-quality kidswear to children around the world with over 4,000 stores in mainland China and rapid international expansion through a franchising network in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Mongolia, Indonesia and Nepal, and direct operations in Hong Kong. balabala grows with a new generation of families, enabling children of the world to experience a wonderful childhood. For details please see https://www.balabala.com.hk/pages/franchisee.

Media contact:

Lucy Lu, [email protected]
Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd
Web: https://www.balabala.com.hk/pages/franchisee

SOURCE: Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Zhejiang Semir Garment Co., Ltd
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Indonesian SOE Minister Erick Thohir Inaugurates PERTAMINA PRIDE  
Apr 18, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
balabala x Tmall Super Brand Day "Endless Dreams" Super Show during Shanghai Fashion Week  
Apr 18, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Dye-based device sees the invisible  
Apr 16, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
New roads await the Toyota Yaris WRC in Croatia  
Apr 16, 2021 17:09 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Malaysia Celebrates World Earth Day with Rainforest-themed Station at Pavilion KL  
Apr 16, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary  
Apr 16, 2021 15:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Updates Group Environmental Plan to Achieve Validation of 1.5 degrees Celcius - Aligned Emissions Reduction Targets, Contribute to Sustainable Future  
Apr 16, 2021 09:17 HKT/SGT
Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC) Sees 26% Jump in Registered Customers in 2020  
Apr 16, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
CoinSmart Appoints Joe Tosti as Chief Compliance Officer  
Apr 16, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's State-owned Companies Go Global, Display Innovation at Hannover Messe Exhibition  
Apr 15, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
World Big Data & Analytics Show - India
20   April
Virtual
World AI Show - Australia
22   April
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen (Online Course)
26   April
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       