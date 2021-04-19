Monday, 19 April 2021, 15:18 HKT/SGT Share:

ATAL Participates in Building First-of-its-kind Automated Vehicle Examination Complex Dedicated to Hong Kong's Transformation into a Smart City

HONG KONG, Apr 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code:1977) (together with its subsidiaries referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), is a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in Macau, mainland China, the United States and the United Kingdom. The Group is proud to be a part of the state-of-the-art Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex ("TDVEC") - a first-of-its-kind facility in Hong Kong that was commissioned earlier this month. In this project, ATAL provided one-stop solutions covering the design, supply, installation and testing and integration of advanced vehicle examination equipment and vehicle inspection control and scheduling systems of the complex.



Hong Kong's state-of-the-art TDVEC with advanced vehicle inspection equipment deployed by ATAL.



The new TDVEC will facilitate inspection of public transport passenger vehicles and goods vehicles.



Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of Analogue Holdings Limited, said, "As an innovative company, ATAL is striving to provide advanced solutions that are in line with the Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint. We are proud to demonstrate our multi-disciplinary capabilities in this project, and deliver a one-stop solution that represents the seamless interplay between electrical, mechanical and information technologies. Adhering to our mission of 'We commit, We perform, We deliver', we will continue to deploy other innovative technologies to capture opportunities brought by the concept of smart city, and support Hong Kong to transform into a world-class smart city."



The TDVEC is a new comprehensive multi-storey vehicle examination complex located in Tsing Yi. It is able to examine vehicles with the automated inspection equipment and control systems that are supplied and installed by ATAL. Governed by the advanced integrated control system, the automated examination lanes position vehicles at designated spots for inspection. The inspection equipment provides digitised results, which are displayed in real-time, helping reduce testing time and enhancing efficiency.



In addition, ATAL installed several other innovative systems to protect drivers and staff at TDVEC, namely third roller at brake tester, vehicle presence sensors and a programmable logic controller, ensuring a safe and reliable vehicle inspection experience for all facility users.



The TDVEC will replace the three existing facilities in Kowloon and centralise examination of public transport passenger vehicles, all types of goods vehicles and special purpose vehicles, as well as conducting inspections for type approval of new vehicle models and pre-registration vehicle examinations.



About ATAL Engineering Group

Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).







