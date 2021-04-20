Monday, 19 April 2021, 23:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of the "Honda SUV e:prototype" at Auto Shanghai 2021

TOKYO, Apr 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda exhibited the world premiere of the Honda SUV e:prototype, a prototype model of the first Honda-brand electric vehicle (EV) in China, at Auto Shanghai 2021 (The 19th International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition, Media days: April 19-20, Trade days: April 21-23, Public days: April 24-28, 2021).







In China, Honda will introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years. The mass-production model based on the Honda SUV e:prototype is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2022 as the symbolic first Honda-brand EV in China. Moreover, striving to attain its goal to "realize carbon neutrality by 2050," Honda will evolve a number of comprehensive strategies while viewing the "electrified society" from a broad perspective beyond the electrification of products.



The exhibit at the Honda automobile booth is showcasing the comprehensive lineup of Honda's electrified vehicles consisting of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV models. This includes the world premiere of the Breeze PHEV, GAC Honda's first(1) plug-in hybrid model.



In addition, the technology presentation booth is exhibiting the third-generation Honda CONNECT which was introduced last month (March 2021) in China and Honda's omnidirectional ADAS(2) the next-generation advanced safety and driver-assistive system, enabling visitors to experience new technologies that contribute to the safety and comfort of everyday mobility.



Key products/technologies on display



Honda SUV e:prototype



Based on Honda dynamics technologies, the Honda SUV e:prototype pursued dynamic, yet smooth acceleration performance and realized performance that enables the driver to feel the "joy of driving" in abundance. Moreover, in addition to futuristic designs, this prototype model features the third-generation of Honda CONNECT that offers a number of advanced functions such as everyday connectivity, smartphone link and OTA(3) updates based on a highly sophisticated voice-recognition interface. These features enable this model to provide its users with a fresh and fun-filled value of mobility.



Breeze PHEV



The Breeze PHEV is a new plug-in hybrid model that combines the advantages of an EV and a hybrid vehicle. Developed based on Honda's original 2-motor hybrid system, SPORT HYBRID i-MMD, the plug-in hybrid system for this model realizes an "EV-like feel" and a torqueful drive in virtually all areas of everyday driving while eliminating customers' range anxiety during a long drive.



The Breeze PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2021 as the first plug-in hybrid model introduced by GAC Honda.



Third-generation Honda CONNECT



The third-generation Honda CONNECT is a connected service which seamlessly connects the users' mobility and daily lives to bring new value to everyday mobility. Based on the AI personal assistant equipped with highly sophisticated voice recognition capability, this third-generation Honda CONNECT offers functions full of advanced value, including functions to enable operation of smart home appliances and online shopping while driving, operation of the vehicle through a smartphone link such as a digital key and OTA updates. Moreover, the Honda CONNECT will offer more new and smart mobility experiences through the latest navigation and entertainment functions.



The third-generation Honda CONNECT will become available starting with new models Honda will launch in China in the second half of 2021.



(1) GAC Honda's first Honda-brand model equipped with plug-in hybrid system.

(2) Advanced driver-assistive systems.

(3) Over-the-air updates: Wireless delivery of software updates.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Honda

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

