Thursday, 22 April 2021, 14:53 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World Cyber Security Summit Top African Cyber Security leaders are gathering virtually to address the region's evolving cyber threats

AFRICA, Apr 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - World Cyber Security Summit will virtually connect the most influential voices in Africa's cyber security space this May. Notable speakers include the likes of Daniel Adaramola - CISO, Unity Bank PLC; Themba Mnguni - Deputy Director, IT Audit, Department of Rural Development and Land Reform; Muyowa Mutemwa, Senior Cybersecurity Consultant, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Faheem Ali - Expert Financial Inclusion, FinTech and Digital Transformations - Chief Risk Officer, Musoni & more.



Thursday, 22 April 2021: Taking place on 24 May 2021, the virtual event will focus on topics such as envisioning cyber security as a tool for a safer Africa; Digital Hijacks: Ransomware Threats Are on the Rise, Real-time threat analysis, visualization and incident response; Cyber Security framework for OT, ICS & IoT environments and much more.



Why Africa?



African governments face a rapidly evolving variety of digital challenges, ranging from espionage to critical infrastructure disruption, organised crime, and combating innovation. And, so far, most African governments' responses have lagged behind the rapid evolution of the cyber threats that their countries face.



Lack of understanding of cyber-related matters, lack of effective supervision and issues like oversight have increased the potential for cyber violence in Africa.



Given that African countries are among the most vulnerable to cyberattacks, it is in their best interests to participate more actively in international fora that are currently forming norms for state behaviour in cyberspace.



World Cyber Security Summit - Africa will feature keynotes from thought-leaders and industry experts, private networking sessions, private video meetings and more.



"At the World Cyber Security Summit, we have hand-picked thought leaders and experts from a variety of fields to address the foremost pressing cyber security challenges confronting African governments and businesses. The event will also include technology vendors specialising in cyberspace to assist organisations in identifying threat areas and appropriate strategies to address them," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The summit will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Humphrey Odhiambo - Head of Partnerships & Content, CIO East Africa; Hisham Mohamed Aly - Egypt CISO, Risk Division, Emirates NBD; Fene Oskawe, Director, Group IT - GRC & Strategy, IHS Towers; Confidence Staveley, Founder and Executive/Director, CyberSafe Foundation, Top 50 Women in Cyber Security Africa 2020; to name a few.



The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



About World Cyber Security Summit



World Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.



To register visit - World Cyber Security Summit - Africa.



For further details, please contact:

Karthik A

Marketing Lead

[email protected]





Topic: Press release summary

Source: World Cyber Security Summit

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

