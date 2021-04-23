Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 23, 2021
Friday, 23 April 2021, 08:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Notice Regarding Biogen's Disclosure About the Submission of Marketing Authorization Applications in Brazil, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland for Aducanumab for Alzheimer's Disease

TOKYO, Apr 23, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has disclosed, in its Q1 2021 Earnings Press Release issued on April 22, its current submission status of the Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA) for aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer's disease, in countries other than the United States, Japan, and in Europe which have been announced previously.

In the first quarter of 2021 Biogen submitted a MAA to Ag?ncia Nacional de Vigil?ncia Sanit?ria (ANVISA) in Brazil for aducanumab an investigational treatment for Alzheimer's disease. This application is currently in queue for review.

Biogen also submitted MAAs for aducanumab to Health Canada, the Therapeutic Goods Agency in Australia, and Swissmedic in Switzerland, all of which are subject to agency validation of whether the applications are accepted.

Aducanumab is being jointly developed by Biogen and Eisai.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Apr 20, 2021 08:23 HKT/SGT
Eisai: 18-Month, Pre-Specified Analysis Showing Consistent Reduction in Clinical Outcome Measures from a Lecanemab (BAN2401) Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Early Alzheimer's Disease
Apr 14, 2021 12:49 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Neurology Products and Pipelines at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
Apr 12, 2021 12:16 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Animation Featuring Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Activities Receives Animation Award at International Society for Neglected Tropical Diseases Festival 2021
Mar 31, 2021 20:22 HKT/SGT
KYORIN and Eisai Enter Into License Agreement Concerning the Development and Marketing of Vibegron, a Treatment for Overactive Bladder, in Four ASEAN Countries
Mar 31, 2021 20:18 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Application Submitted for Additional Indication of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvima in Combination With Keytruda as a Treatment for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Japan
Mar 30, 2021 11:42 HKT/SGT
Eisai: European Medicines Agency Accepts the Marketing Authorisation Applications for Two Additional Indications of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvatinib in Combination with Pembrolizumab
Mar 26, 2021 08:16 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Discovery Research on AMPA-type Glutamate Receptor Antagonist Perampanel Honored With PSJ Award for Drug Research and Development 2021
Mar 23, 2021 17:34 HKT/SGT
Lenvima (Lenvatinib) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Thymic Carcinoma in Japan
Mar 22, 2021 12:13 HKT/SGT
Eisai Begins Construction of Its New Injection/Research Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan
Mar 22, 2021 09:38 HKT/SGT
Eisai Awarded The New Diversity Management Selection 100
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       