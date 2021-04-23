Friday, 23 April 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Central Global Berhad Central Global Berhad's Proposed Private Placement Approved by Bursa Securities Proposed private placement of up to 18 million new shares may be issued in several tranches with price-fixing dates to determine issue prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Central Global Berhad's ("CGB") proposed private placement of up to 18 million new ordinary shares has been approved by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").



CGB executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman



CGB is a manufacturer of specialised industrial tapes and label stocks that pioneered industrial hi-temp masking tapes manufacturing and is a one-stop solution provider for crepe paper masking. The Group's other business is construction, where it recently won a subcontract valued at RM100.54 million to upgrade water supply infrastructure in Lahad Datu, Sabah.



A letter from Bursa Securities dated 22 April 2021 was received by TA Securities Holdings Berhad ("TA Securities"), the advisor and placement agent for CGB, informing of the approval for the listing and quotation of up to 18 million new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the proposed private placement.



The proposed private placement is subject to CGB and TA Securities fully complying with the relevant provisions under the Main Market Listing Requirements of the proposed private placement; that CGB and TA Securities inform Bursa Securities upon completion of the proposed private placement; that CGB furnishes Bursa Securities with a written confirmation of the Group's compliance with the terms and conditions of Bursa Securities' approval once the proposed private placement is completed; and, in the event the proposed private placement is not completed before the next annual general meeting ("AGM"), that CGB furnishes a certified true copy of the resolution passed by shareholders for a general mandate under Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2016 at the Group's forthcoming AGM.



CGB executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman said, "We are glad for the approval as we have plans in the pipeline to expand our manufacturing and construction businesses. We need new machinery that is more efficient and cost-effective for our manufacturing operations and we will use part of the proceeds to fund a construction project in Pulau Pinang."



"As we have plans beyond the immediate ones for both the manufacturing and construction businesses, we are also allocating a portion of the proceeds for future growth as well as having a portion for working capital purposes."



