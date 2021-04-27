Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB / GB Prime Pay
JCB and GB Prime Pay announce partnership to expand online merchant network in Thailand

Bangkok and Tokyo, Apr 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Global Prime Corporation Company Limited (GB Prime Pay: GBP), an online payment platform provider, are pleased to announce the enablement of JCB payment acceptance at GBP online merchants today.

Since the establishment in 2017, GBP is offering online payment service in a wide range of sectors such as travel agencies, hotels and ecommerce. GBP offers to provide solutions for Fintech companies and SMEs for fast, convenient and safe online payment.

The ecommerce sector in Thailand has showed a great growth in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic - wherein people's payment orientation has also started to lean toward online. This JCB-GBP partnership responds to our intention to further expand and meet the growing demand on online business.

About Global Prime Corporation Company Limited

Global Prime Corporation Co., Ltd. or GB Prime Pay is a payment service provider operating under Payment Systems Act B.E. 2560 (2017), regulated by Bank of Thailand (BOT). GB Prime Pay was established with our vision of solving and facilitating the limitation of electronic payment in the present time. We aim to assist online businesses to gain access to payment and financial management platform which is convenient, secure and user friendly as ever to enhance effectiveness and growth of online businesses.

GB Prime Pay operates with the concept of everyone can design their own payment to suit their business's need as our slogan "GB PRIME PAY: CUSTOMIZE YOUR PAYMENT". Therefore, our platform is designed to be compatible with any type of business, such as online businesses, social commerce, SMEs and corporate.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued in over 20 countries and territories, with more than 140 million Cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and Cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: [email protected]


