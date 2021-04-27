Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Monday, 26 April 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Landshare
Landshare Announces the Launch of its Upcoming Real Estate Investment Platform

Lincoln, Nebraska, Apr 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Landshare, a fractional property investment system on the Binance Smart Chain, will be launching Q3 2021. Landshare is an easy-to-use platform allowing investors to earn yields on rental profits and property appreciation by staking stablecoins in a real estate backed vault.

Bringing Real Estate to the Blockchain

Landshare leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a new way to invest in real estate. Key features of the platform include the Landshare Token, a supply capped token backed by real estate assets, and the Property Vault, a stablecoin-based vault that enables investors to obtain fractional shares of rental profits and benefit from property value appreciation.

Hassle Free Investment

The barrier of entry for real estate has traditionally been very high, requiring prospective investors to consider maintenance, insurance, and property taxes. The Landshare team handles all the work, enabling a truly hassle-free experience.

With Landshare, the process is simple: investors stake stable coins in the fully collateralized Property Vault. That investment represents a share of real estate assets, entitling the investor to a proportional amount of rental profits generated from the properties. If a property is reappraised at a higher value, Property Vault stakers will see their principal investment increase accordingly.

Dual Reward System

The Property Vault features a dual-reward system, paying out rental profits in stable coins while also offering Landshare Token rewards to ensure highly competitive returns on stable coin investments. Rewards accumulate in real time, and investors can claim their yields without removing the initial investment.

Crowdfunded House Flipping

Crowdfunded house flipping is a new feature of Landshare that will debut after launch. It will allow investors to pool money together to purchase, renovate, and resell properties. Landshare token holders will gain priority access to these high yield pools, which pay out a lump sum reward upon completion of the sale.

Further Details

For more information on the Landshare platform, please see our website https://landshare.io as well as our whitepaper at https://landshare.io/Whitepaper.pdf. Business inquiries and general questions should be sent to [email protected].

Media contact
Company: Landshare
Contact: Jordan Friske
Twitter: https://twitter.com/landshareio
Telegram: t.me/landshare.io
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://landshare.io

SOURCE: Landshare




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Landshare

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Landshare Announces the Launch of its Upcoming Real Estate Investment Platform  
Apr 26, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
Innovative UK Energy Company Increases Rewards for Residential Roof Top Solar  
Apr 26, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Announces the First Release of "The Impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Government"  
Apr 26, 2021 21:55 HKT/SGT
Starting its Industrial Investment in Biotech Companies, China Medical System (0867.HK) has Accelerated its Flywheel of Innovation  
Apr 26, 2021 19:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Partner in Newly Established Hamburg Hydrogen Network to 'Make Hamburg Greener'  
Apr 26, 2021 16:27 HKT/SGT
NTT and Fujitsu Embark on Strategic Alliance to Drive "Realization of Sustainable Digital Society"  
Apr 26, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Reports FY2020 Results  
Apr 26, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Zhongyu Gas bucking the trend in 2020 with a low-carbon economy conducive to future growth  
Apr 26, 2021 11:45 HKT/SGT
AD ECU and OTA Unit Adopted in New Model Legend Capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) Vehicle Control Software Updating  
Apr 26, 2021 10:35 HKT/SGT
Scivita Medical Raises Nearly RMB0.4 Billion in Series A Funding Round and Strives to Build A World-leading Platform for Innovative Products in Endoscope and Related Fields  
Apr 26, 2021 10:33 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Glasstech Asia Online Conference
27   April
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       