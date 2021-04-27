Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 10:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHIEC Supplies Incinerators for First Waste-to-Energy Plant in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China
Project to Contribute to the Development of Eco-friendly Cities

- Two state-of-the-art stoker furnaces delivered, each with capacity of 750 t/day.
- MHIEC's environmental technologies support the creation of eco-friendly cities in China.

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has delivered two state-of-the-art stoker furnaces* for a large-scale waste-to-energy (WtE) plant in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. This facility has capacity to process approximately 1,500 tonnes of waste per day, along with the capability to utilize waste heat from combustion to generate electricity. This is the first WtE plant in Xiaogan, and since the start of commercial operation in January 2021, has played a vital role in the life of the city as part of the environmental infrastructure.


Xiaogan Waste-to-Energy Plant


MHIEC is a leading company in the waste management industry, having supplied more than 300 waste treatment facilities in Japan and around the world, with more than 50 incinerators delivered to China since the 1980s. The advanced incinerators provided for this plant have enhanced combustion efficiency to allow for stable treatment of waste with high moisture content. Going forward, MHIEC will utilize its capabilities for technical development in the environmental facilities field accumulated over many years to support the creation of eco-friendly cities in China.

MHIEC, through construction and operation of WtE plants and other facilities that contribute to lowering the environmental load by means of the effective utilization of energy, will continue to work toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and resolving global environmental issues.

* A stoker furnace is an incinerator in which waste is placed on a bed of heat-resistant metal castings (a stoker) to be dried, heated, and incinerated while being stirred.

Project Summary
Client: Xiaogan City, Hubei Province, China
Operator: Grandblue (Xiaogan) Solid Waste Treatment Co., Ltd.
Construction Contractor: Grandblue Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.
Project Name: Xiaogan Garbage Incinerating Power Plant Project
Capacity: Stoker furnace 1,500 tonnes per day (750 t/day x 2) , power generation capacity 35 megawatts (MW)
Start of Operations: January 2021
About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.


