Toyota City, Japan, Apr 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2021, and the fiscal year from April1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which began spreading early in 2020, Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures and by working with partners including suppliers and dealers, and focusing on "doing what should be done."



In addition to these efforts, with the support of customers around the world who favor Toyota cars, Toyota's global sales and production have both been up year-on-year since September 2020, enabling Toyota to limit the year-on-year decline in sales and production to less than 10 percent in FY2021.



Additionally, Toyota has maintained domestic production at the 3-million-unit level.



Global Sales



- Global sales in FY2021 were down 4.0 percent, driven primarily by sales in China, North America, and Japan.

- In China, sales of new models including the Corolla, Levin, RAV4, and Wildlander, as well as Lexus brand vehicles, were strong, and sales were up 29.6 percent year-on-year.

- Global sales were up 19.1 percent year-on-year in the January to March quarter, exceeding initial expectations.*



*Initial expectations were that sales would be up approximately 10 percent in the January to March quarter (at the time of announcement of third quarter results).



Global Production



- Global production in FY2021 was down 6.4 percent year-on-year. Production in China was up 30.9 percent year-on-year.

- Global production in the January to March quarter was up 13.8 percent, and has remained solid since April.



Other Topics:



- The global ratio of electrified vehicle sales increased from approximately 20 percent in FY2020 to approximately 24 percent in FY2021. The increase was driven primarily by sales in Europe, China, and North America.

- The best-selling Toyota vehicle in FY2021 was the RAV4, with global sales of 1,031,000 units (up 2.4 percent year-on-year).



