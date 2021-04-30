Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 30, 2021
Thursday, 29 April 2021, 23:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Finxflo
Finxflo Offers Its Customers More Options with Coinbase

SINGAPORE, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As the world's first hybrid liquidity aggregator, Finxflo aims to facilitate greater liquidity with leading exchanges and protocols to create a market environment more conducive to trading. Continuing their efforts to bring key players onto a common platform, Finxflo has added Coinbase Institutional to its roster of liquidity providers.

Coinbase is an online platform that allows merchants, consumers, and traders to conduct transactions with digital currency. It allows users to create their own cryptocurrency wallets, and start buying or selling cryptocurriencies by connecting with their bank accounts. Finxflo customers will be able to access Coinbase for their investments.

Coinbase also works at an institutional level, whereby it provides a series of merchant payment processing systems and tools that support many highly-trafficked websites on the internet.

Trading volumes greatly influence liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. Coinbase offers over 50 assets and over 150 trading pairs, with the most active one being BTC/USD. The platform was launched in 2012 with a mission to create an open financial system for the world.

With innovation at the core of its philosophy, Finxflo will change how the cryptocurrency market operates, offering a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilise liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product. Visit www.finxflo.com.

About Coinbase

Founded in June of 2012, Coinbase offers a suite of products to consumers, professional traders and institutions that make trading, investing and transacting in cryptocurrencies easy and secure. Coinbase strives to be the most trusted brand in the space, and has built the world's leading platform for cryptocurrencies serving over 20 million customers. The company is based in San Francisco, California with offices in Chicago, New York and London. Visit www.coinbase.com.

Media contact:

Stefan Lai, Partnerships Manager, Finxflo
E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.finxflo.com/



Topic: New Service
Source: Finxflo
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Brawijaya University ranks in 301-400 band according to THE Impact Rankings  
Apr 30, 2021 00:30 HKT/SGT
Finxflo Offers Its Customers More Options with Coinbase  
Apr 29, 2021 23:10 HKT/SGT
World Big Data & Analytics Show virtually convened India's top data and analytics leaders  
Apr 29, 2021 18:13 HKT/SGT
Glasstech Asia Online Conference 2021 a success and saw participation from over 10 countries  
Apr 29, 2021 17:31 HKT/SGT
Moomoo Inc. clinches Title Sponsorship for Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting  
Apr 29, 2021 11:46 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs and B2S Life Sciences on Immunoassay Bioanalysis for Clinical Trials  
Apr 29, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Activation Group Forms Strategic Alliance with Fosun Fashion Group  
Apr 28, 2021 18:35 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's debut Lifestyle ShoppingFest opens today  
Apr 28, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021  
Apr 28, 2021 15:46 HKT/SGT
RESONA and Eisai Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia in Saitama Prefecture, Japan  
Apr 28, 2021 11:33 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       