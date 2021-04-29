

Singapore, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moomoo Inc, an all-in-one digitalised stock trading and wealth management platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: FUTU), announced today that it has been selected as the title sponsor of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting live stream event. Yahoo Finance is the exclusive live stream host for the event which will be held on Saturday, 1 May 2021 beginning at 12:30 pm ET. Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting, known as the "Woodstock for Capitalists", is one of the most well attended shareholder meetings in the world. In the new normal, the event will be broadcast remotely. Yahoo Finance will connect moomoo's 13 million users to the only destination for investors and professionals to hear directly from billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to hear Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain share their insights on economic recovery, today's markets, the company, and more. Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Founder & CEO of FUTU, said: "We are honoured to be selected as the Title Sponsor for Yahoo Finance's live stream of Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting. The walls of access are tumbling down in this digital world and it is our privilege to provide our users with this opportunity. There is always so much to learn from Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of our times. We look forward to seeing a lively discussion on our moo community platform, with industry experts commenting and interpreting these nuggets of wisdom for our users." Created with the intention of fulfilling its mission in making investing "not alone", the moo community serves as a platform for users to post investment ideas and trading history as well as interact directly with over 700 companies, fund managers, media and key opinion leaders through posts and live-streaming. On a daily basis, it has more than 1 million active users, over 310,000 user-generated content and over 3,000 posts. FUTU will be streaming the show live on its moomoo app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. As an incentive to download the app for first time users, Futu Singapore is offering the following with a SGD 2,700 deposit for every account opening*: - 1 Free Apple (AAPL) Share

- Cash coupon of SGD 30

- 90 days unlimited commission-free trading for US, HK & SG markets

- Free level 2 market data for US Stocks The schedule of the live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre and post shows to be announced at a later date. Yahoo Finance Livestream Programming Schedule: · 12:30pm ET Yahoo Finance pre-show · 1:30pm ET Shareholder Q&A with Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain, and Greg Abel · 5:00pm ET Berkshire Hathaway business meeting · 5:30pm ET Yahoo Finance post-show · 6:00pm ET Livestream ends The programme will also be broadcasted live on Yahoo Finance. *Terms and conditions apply. The full terms and conditions and disclaimer can be found at https://j.moomoo.com/003U7L . This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Singapore, capital market products and services in moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. About Futu Holdings Limited Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitised brokerage and wealth management platform. Pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The organisation's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. About Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.futusg.com) is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000). About moomoo moomoo Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, which is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitised brokerage and wealth management platform. moomoo's mission is to provide any level of investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform by using technology. We keep improving customer's experience and driving industrial innovation backed by independent technological research and development (R&D) capabilities on the whole trading process and our creative internet operating model. Capital markets products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. to persons in Singapore, or to persons in jurisdiction where such offers are permitted. For all media queries, please contact: Ashley Tan / Jass Lim

