Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 29, 2021
Thursday, 29 April 2021, 11:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Moomoo Inc.
Moomoo Inc. clinches Title Sponsorship for Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting
- FUTU to leverage on its latest investment platform, moomoo, to stream Yahoo's coverage for its growing user base of over 13 million investors on 1 May 2021 @12:30pm ET
- moomoo provides a platform for viewers to join the live conversation with industry experts
- Futu Singapore is currently offering 1 free Apple (APPL) share and a SGD 30 cash coupon with a SGD 2,700 deposit for every account opening*

Singapore, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moomoo Inc, an all-in-one digitalised stock trading and wealth management platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: FUTU), announced today that it has been selected as the title sponsor of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting live stream event. Yahoo Finance is the exclusive live stream host for the event which will be held on Saturday, 1 May 2021 beginning at 12:30 pm ET.

Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting, known as the "Woodstock for Capitalists", is one of the most well attended shareholder meetings in the world. In the new normal, the event will be broadcast remotely. Yahoo Finance will connect moomoo's 13 million users to the only destination for investors and professionals to hear directly from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to hear Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain share their insights on economic recovery, today's markets, the company, and more.

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Founder & CEO of FUTU, said: "We are honoured to be selected as the Title Sponsor for Yahoo Finance's live stream of Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting. The walls of access are tumbling down in this digital world and it is our privilege to provide our users with this opportunity.

There is always so much to learn from Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of our times. We look forward to seeing a lively discussion on our moo community platform, with industry experts commenting and interpreting these nuggets of wisdom for our users."

Created with the intention of fulfilling its mission in making investing "not alone", the moo community serves as a platform for users to post investment ideas and trading history as well as interact directly with over 700 companies, fund managers, media and key opinion leaders through posts and live-streaming. On a daily basis, it has more than 1 million active users, over 310,000 user-generated content and over 3,000 posts. FUTU will be streaming the show live on its moomoo app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

As an incentive to download the app for first time users, Futu Singapore is offering the following with a SGD 2,700 deposit for every account opening*:

- 1 Free Apple (AAPL) Share
- Cash coupon of SGD 30
- 90 days unlimited commission-free trading for US, HK & SG markets
- Free level 2 market data for US Stocks

The schedule of the live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre and post shows to be announced at a later date.

Yahoo Finance Livestream Programming Schedule:

· 12:30pm ET Yahoo Finance pre-show

· 1:30pm ET Shareholder Q&A with Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain, and Greg Abel

· 5:00pm ET Berkshire Hathaway business meeting

· 5:30pm ET Yahoo Finance post-show

· 6:00pm ET Livestream ends

The programme will also be broadcasted live on Yahoo Finance.

*Terms and conditions apply. The full terms and conditions and disclaimer can be found at https://j.moomoo.com/003U7L . This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Singapore, capital market products and services in moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitised brokerage and wealth management platform. Pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The organisation's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

About Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd

Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.futusg.com) is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000).

About moomoo

moomoo Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, which is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitised brokerage and wealth management platform. moomoo's mission is to provide any level of investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform by using technology. We keep improving customer's experience and driving industrial innovation backed by independent technological research and development (R&D) capabilities on the whole trading process and our creative internet operating model. Capital markets products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. to persons in Singapore, or to persons in jurisdiction where such offers are permitted.

For all media queries, please contact:

Ashley Tan / Jass Lim
FPR
T: 6438-2990
E: [email protected]




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Moomoo Inc.
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Venture Capital, ASEAN, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Moomoo Inc. clinches Title Sponsorship for Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting  
Apr 29, 2021 11:46 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs and B2S Life Sciences on Immunoassay Bioanalysis for Clinical Trials  
Apr 29, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Activation Group Forms Strategic Alliance with Fosun Fashion Group  
Apr 28, 2021 18:35 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's debut Lifestyle ShoppingFest opens today  
Apr 28, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021  
Apr 28, 2021 15:46 HKT/SGT
RESONA and Eisai Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia in Saitama Prefecture, Japan  
Apr 28, 2021 11:33 HKT/SGT
NEC recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers as a Visionary  
Apr 28, 2021 10:05 HKT/SGT
LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2021 Grand Prix Winner Announced  
Apr 27, 2021 16:38 HKT/SGT
AEON GLOBAL SCM and Toyota Starts to Consider Collaboration on Logistics Improvement and Carbon Neutrality Initiatives  
Apr 27, 2021 15:15 HKT/SGT
Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota and Mazda Reach Agreement on Joint Development of Technical Specifications for Next-generation Vehicle Communications Devices  
Apr 27, 2021 13:35 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       