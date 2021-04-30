Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 30, 2021
Thursday, 29 April 2021, 18:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: World Big Data & Analytics Show
World Big Data & Analytics Show virtually convened India's top data and analytics leaders
The Indian edition of #TresconData digitally converged some of the prominent speakers in the data and analytics industry to discuss the core data strategies and roadmap to steer data-driven services in India.

INDIA, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural edition of World Big Data & Analytics Show - India, which took place on 20 April 2021, has attracted some of the prominent voices in the data and analytics space such as, Dr Neeta Verma - Director General, NIC; Golok Kumar Simli - Chief of Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Dr Ravi Vijayaraghavan - SVP & Chief Analytics Officer, Flipkart; David Zakkam - VP - Analytics, Swiggy; Ravi Shankar - Senior VP and CMO, Denodo; Dr Satyam Priyadarshy - Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, Past President - DC Chapter of TiE; Ujjyaini Mitra - CDO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd & ZEE5 (India+Global); to name a few.


An image from World Big Data & Analytics Show - India series; panel discussion streamed live on 20 April 2021


The show covered key topics such as data and analytics for a holistic nationwide data ecosystem, advancing analytics and business performance in real-time with logical data fabric, becoming a data-centric organization, how to approach data and analytics transformation, data governance and the customer, cloud and data platforms, leveraging data virtualization to unify data and more.

Key highlights and takeaways from the World Big Data & Analytics Show - India include:

Ravi Shankar, Senior VP and CMO at Denodo discussed at length on 'Advancing analytics and business performance in real-time with logical data fabric'. He stated that "Data Fabric is a new terminology that is at the peak of a hype cycle, and comprises Data Virtualization as one of the key components in addition to others."

While speaking about 'Applications of analytics and data science for e-Commerce', Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Chief Data Analytics Officer, Flipkart, mentioned that "It is very important to identify where analytics and data science become a challenge; it's usually at scale."

Dr Neeta Varma, Director General, NIC, while delivering a keynote on 'Application of data analytics in building a holistic nation-wide data ecosystem', mentioned that, "Data has huge potential and when government data is clubbed with private data, it can help generate a lot of insights and spur innovation."

"During these trying times, virtual gatherings are an ideal way for everyone in the industry to come together. Affordable and intelligent data and analytics solutions and strategies are the need of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

World Big Data & Analytics Show - India was officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Denodo; and Bronze sponsor - Snowflake.

About World Big Data & Analytics Show

World Big Data & Analytics Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.

The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications in data-powered solutions.


For further details, please contact:
Monith M Shetty
Corporate Communication Executive
[email protected]


Topic: Press release summary
Source: World Big Data & Analytics Show
Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Brawijaya University ranks in 301-400 band according to THE Impact Rankings  
Apr 30, 2021 00:30 HKT/SGT
Finxflo Offers Its Customers More Options with Coinbase  
Apr 29, 2021 23:10 HKT/SGT
World Big Data & Analytics Show virtually convened India's top data and analytics leaders  
Apr 29, 2021 18:13 HKT/SGT
Glasstech Asia Online Conference 2021 a success and saw participation from over 10 countries  
Apr 29, 2021 17:31 HKT/SGT
Moomoo Inc. clinches Title Sponsorship for Yahoo Finance's Exclusive Livestream of the 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting  
Apr 29, 2021 11:46 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs and B2S Life Sciences on Immunoassay Bioanalysis for Clinical Trials  
Apr 29, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Activation Group Forms Strategic Alliance with Fosun Fashion Group  
Apr 28, 2021 18:35 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's debut Lifestyle ShoppingFest opens today  
Apr 28, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021  
Apr 28, 2021 15:46 HKT/SGT
RESONA and Eisai Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia in Saitama Prefecture, Japan  
Apr 28, 2021 11:33 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       