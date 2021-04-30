Friday, 30 April 2021, 15:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO Komatsu, NTT DOCOMO, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Nomura Research Institute to Launch "EARTHBRAIN" - Will enhance construction industry safety, productivity and eco performance -

TOKYO, Apr 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Komatsu Ltd., NTT DOCOMO, INC., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. jointly announced today that they have agreed to launch a new company, named EARTHBRAIN Ltd., that will support digital transformation in the construction industry for dramatically improved safety, productivity and environmental performance.



Workstyle reforms are in high demand due to factors including an aging population and shrinking workforce in the Japanese construction industry and the presence of COVID-19 in construction sites worldwide. EARTHBRAIN will now tackle these challenges through digital transformation. The new company will evolve Komatsu's "Smart Construction(1)" solution and expand its services worldwide, including for all brands of construction equipment and vehicles operating at worksites. By combining the four companies' expertise, know-how and technologies, EARTHBRAIN will provide the next-generation of Smart Construction.



Next-generation Smart Construction will incorporate digital twins(2) at construction sites based on EARTHBRAIN's accelerated development and provision of visualization devices and applications for real-time remote monitoring, analyzing and optimizing of terrain, construction equipment, operators, materials, safety and environmental factors. Also, by connecting all construction processes digitally on an open platform and controlling them optimally, EARTHBRAIN will improve safety and productivity and create smarter and cleaner workplaces.



(1) Smart Construction is a solution for implementing highly productive, clean and safety worksites by connecting various information at worksites via ICT.

(2) Data-based virtual replicas of physical objects or processes for performing simulations and then feeding the results back to the real world.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: NTT DOCOMO

Sectors: Construct, Engineering, Automation [IoT]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

