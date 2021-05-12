Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 09:51 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Mobility Industry - Fujitsu to develop and provide fully managed mobility solutions in collaboration with AWS from October 2021 starting in Japan, combining its Digital Twin and security solutions for the mobility industry with AWS's world-leading cloud services

- Together with AWS Professional Services Team, Fujitsu will support development and operation of systems for mission-critical operations and mobility services, as well as modernization of existing systems for companies in the mobility industry in Japan from June 2021, and subsequently in global markets including in Europe and North America.

- Fujitsu will train 750 AWS-certified engineers to strengthen its system development capabilities using AWS services

TOKYO, May 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of the mobility industry. This collaboration will position Fujitsu as an important player in accelerating DX and expanding business for companies in the mobility industry including automobile manufacturers, insurance providers, and logistics companies.



Enterprises in the mobility space currently face a once in a century paradigm shift. They increasingly require the right digital tools to move from business models based primarily on vehicle delivery to models that provide value through mobility services utilizing vehicle data and offer new value through innovation based on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric) technologies, which is expected to enable all people to travel safely and comfortably to where they want to go, and to reduce the burden on the environment. To help accelerate this transition, Fujitsu and AWS will collaborate to develop fully managed mobility solutions, offered by Fujitsu through AWS Marketplace (1). This will see Fujitsu combining its Digital Twin and security solutions for the mobility industry with AWS's world-leading cloud services.



Fujitsu will work with the AWS Professional Services Team (2) to help companies in the mobility industry develop and operate new systems, as well as modernize their existing systems. Fujitsu will also boost its own system development capabilities by certifying an additional 750 engineers on AWS.



Collaboration Overview

The collaboration leverages both companies' respective strengths, including Fujitsu's expertise in technologies and system development in the mobility industry, and AWS's breadth and depth of cloud services. The collaboration consists of the following:



1. Development of fully managed mobility solutions

Fujitsu is collaborating with AWS Professional Services Team to develop fully managed solutions centered on Fujitsu's technologies, including the in-vehicle camera image analysis platform, Fujitsu Future Mobility Accelerator Digital Twin Analyzer, the stream data processing platform Fujitsu Future Mobility Accelerator Digital Twin Utilizer, the integrated infrastructure to support the utilization of mobility data FUJITSU Future Mobility Accelerator Digital Twin Collector, and the management center for vehicle security Vehicle-Security Operation Center (V-SOC) to help data utilization and service development for connected cars. These solutions will not only be available directly from Fujitsu, but will also be available through the AWS Marketplace in Japan in October 2021, and globally including in Europe and North America at a future date. Together with AWS, Fujitsu will create use cases, such as data utilization and services for connected cars, and deliver them globally as AWS Connected Mobility Solution (3) templates.



2. Development of systems utilizing AWS services in the mobility industry

Fujitsu will collaborate with AWS Professional Services to help companies in the mobility industry, such as automobile manufacturers, insurance companies, and logistics companies, use AWS services to develop, operate, and modernize systems for mission-critical business and mobility services. Fujitsu will provide this assistance in Japan from June 2021, and will subsequently roll out in global markets including in Europe and North America.



3. Strengthening system development capabilities in the cloud with AWS certifications

Fujitsu will strengthen its system development capabilities in the cloud by training 750 new AWS-certified systems engineers. Reinforcing this capability will enable Fujitsu to deliver systems that promote DX in the mobility industry.



Role of Fujitsu and AWS



Fujitsu

Develops technologies of mobility solutions including Digital Twin Analyzer, Digital Twin Utilizer, Digital Twin Collector, V-SOC and develops and delivers fully managed mobility solutions. Additionally responsible for the implementation of mission-critical systems and mobility service systems for companies in the mobility industry.



AWS

Designs optimal architecture for developing mobile management services built with AWS cloud services and designs for full management.



Comment from Shunsuke Onishi, Head of Private Enterprise Solution Business Group, Global Solutions Business, Head of Global Services Business Group, Global Solutions Business, Fujitsu Limited

"Through our collaboration with AWS, we will deliver robust support to our customers with mobility technologies we have developed over the years. Collaborating with AWS, which boasts world-class capabilities and global reach, allows us to contribute to the realization of a more sustainable future with DX for mobility not only in Japan, but around the world."



Comment from Bill Foy, director of worldwide Automotive GTMS, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

"The rapid evolution of technology in the mobility industry can challenge companies to keep pace. Our work with Fujitsu will enable customers such as OEMs, fleet managers, and logistics companies to make better use of their data and innovate agilely and cost-effectively in the cloud," said Bill Foy, director of worldwide Automotive at AWS. "In addition, by training and certifying hundreds more of its engineers on AWS, Fujitsu is set to play a leading role in mobility managed services for years to come and help its customers continuously increase their capabilities, insights, and agility."



(1) AWS Marketplace:

AWS Marketplace is a curated, digital catalog where customers can find, test, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services.

(2) AWS Professional Services:

The AWS Professional Services organization is a global team of AWS experts that can help customers realize their desired business outcomes when using the AWS Cloud

(3) AWS Connected Mobility Solution:

A connected device framework that supports building, deploying, and maintaining scalable IoT solutions with serverless microservices: provisioning and lifecycle management, and over-the-air update command handling.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Fujitsu Ltd

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless & Mobility

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

