Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 13, 2021
Thursday, 13 May 2021, 21:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited
Shineway (2877.HK) Q1 revenue increased by 37.0%

HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2877.HK) recently released its unaudited turnover for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (Q1 2021) based on its management accounts.

Revenue for Q1 2021 went up 37.0% YoY, which implies a growth of 20.4% over the pre-COVID 19 levels, as compared with the same period of 2019. The Group's main product types all achieved significant growth. Sales of injection products went up by 34.2%; soft capsule products recorded growth of 6.6%; granule products showcased the strongest turnover growth of 62.2%; turnover of TCM formula granule products increased by 50.5%. For products in other forms, turnover grew by 54.2%.

FINET News H.K.
http://www.shineway.com.hk/en/index.aspx



Topic: Press release summary
Source: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited
May 13, 2021 22:04 HKT/SGT
President Xi Jinping reiterates the country's support for Traditional Chinese Medicine
Dec 1, 2020 04:40 HKT/SGT
China Shineway Pharmaceutical records 29.4% revenue growth in October
Nov 30, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Shineway Pharmaceutical (2877.HK) recorded 29.4% revenue growth for October 2020
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       