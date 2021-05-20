|
|
|
|Thursday, 20 May 2021, 08:36 HKT/SGT
|
Source: Eisai
|
TOKYO, May 20, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the latest data regarding its oncology pipeline and products including in-house discovered lenvatinib mesylate (multikinase inhibitor, product name: LENVIMA, "lenvatinib") and eribulin mesylate (halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, product name: HALAVEN, "eribulin") will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (2021 ASCO Annual Meeting*), to be held virtually from June 4 to 8, 2021.
At this meeting, there will be an oral presentation on the analysis of health-related quality-of-life (HRQoL) (Abstract No: 4502) of the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR Study (Study 307/KEYNOTE-581) evaluating lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab (product name: KEYTRUDA, "pembrolizumab"), the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) or in combination with everolimus versus sunitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Additionally, respective CLEAR poster presentations on analysis of depth of response and efficacy (Abstract No: 4560) and a post hoc analysis of effects of subsequent systemic anticancer medication (Abstract No: 4562) will be presented.
In addition, a poster presentation on the analysis of HRQoL (Abstract No: 5570) of the pivotal Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 evaluating lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab versus chemotherapy (treatment of physician's choice [TPC]) for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma (advanced uterine body cancer in Japan), following at least one prior platinum-based regimen is planned.
An oral presentation on results of the latest analysis of a Phase 2 study (LEAP-004) evaluating lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with advanced melanoma who had been treated with an anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (Abstract No: 9504) is also planned.
In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib.
Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.
This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.
* Abstracts will be made available on demand via ASCO's website at 5:00 PM on May 19th (ET).
For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2021/news202137.html.
|
|
|
|
