Coquitlam, British Columbia, Jan 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Paul M. Morris, as CEO of Sage Ranch and to be the main principal executive officer representing Sage Ranch in the community and beyond including communicating with the City of Tehachapi, collaborating with local vendors, and leading marketing efforts. Stuart Nacht will be the construction advisor to the Greenbriar team.



Paul is a significant Keller Williams' Regional Owner and Regional Director for 3 California Regions (Central & Southern California), where he has oversight of 36 offices and more than 7,000 realtors who close more than $18 billion in sales volume per year.



In addition, as CEO of Forward Living, Paul has grown his own offices to become Keller Williams' #1 Franchisee outside of Texas with ownership in 9 offices and with more than 3,000 realtors and $7 billion in annual closed volume. Paul and his team have led Keller Williams Realty to the #1 spot for Market Share in Los Angeles.



Real Trends 500 ranks Paul's group as the 24th largest real estate brokerage firm by volume in the U.S. and the 2020 Swanepoel 200 ranked Paul as the 64th most powerful person in residential real estate in the U.S.



Keller Williams awarded Paul the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award, he is quoted in Gary Keller's Millionaire Real Estate Investor book, and is a part of the Keller Williams Master Faculty. Paul is the author of the New York Times Bestselling book Wealth Can't Wait (www.wealth.org). Paul embodies servant leadership and we are proud to be in business with him.



Paul is a prolific entrepreneur, real estate investor, author, trainer, and business consultant. As an active and consistent investor, he has grown his real estate portfolio to more than 700 rental units and 150,000 square feet of retail commercial space.



Prior to working full-time in real estate, Paul had a successful legal career - highlights which include his work at the international law firm Proskauer Rose, and as Senior Counsel at the US Department of Justice consistently reporting to the US Attorney General and Counsel to the President.



Paul has a degree in economics from University of Pittsburgh, a Masters in Management from Oxford University, and a JD from Cornell Law School.



Paul Morris states, "I am extremely excited to be appointed CEO of Sage Ranch, and I am looking forward to working collaboratively with this amazing community. Over the last ten years that Keller Williams has had a presence in Tahachapi, I have come to know and respect the uniqueness of this wonderful city. At a time when many businesses are scaling back, Sage Ranch offers a boost of economic magnitude for the city of Tehachapi. Sage Ranch will bring the city over $350 Million of construction expenditures, $18 Million of new City fees upon completion, $20 Million of new annual consumer business to the famous historic downtown, and over $3.5 Million of new annual property taxes when completed. This is all in addition to providing the most carbon neutral footprint of any new subdivision in California. The Engineering and Aerospace Communities in need of housing will benefit from this lifestyle choice currently not available in the Antelope Valley or the Greater Bakersfield area. I am proud to be part of this team because we respect the City's desire to have not just any development, but the right developments and I know we will deliver for the City of Tehachapi and all of its current residents."



About Greenbriar Capital Corp



Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

949.903.5906



The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.



