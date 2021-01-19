Monday, 11 January 2021, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Jan 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is proud to reveal another new partnership, this time with Blitz Network - a union of miners, cross border traders and early cryptocurrency investors. As part of the financial landscape, Blitz Network requires KYC certification for larger volume users, which Blockpass will provide in a seamless and effective manner through its KYC Connect solution. In addition, Blitz Network has made a strategic investment in Blockpass.







Blitz Network has been trading over-the-counter for high net-worth individuals (whose eligibility is subject to KYC checks and other requirements) since 2013, and pools its liquidity from clients and partners in Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. By actively networking with banks, exchanges and brokers, Blitz aims to work closely with counter-parties to transfer value globally as fast as possible. It currently supports BCH, BTC, ETH and EOS, and has a USD50,000 requirement for OTC trading.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.



"It's always rewarding to see a company in the financial sector embrace Blockpass' unique KYC solution," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "Whilst we have shown Blockpass' ability to handle high rates of onboarding in the past we can now demonstrate, through our partnership with Blitz Network, that a lower volume of high net-value individuals can be catered to just as well. We look forward to working with Blitz to enable KYC and regulatory compliance in this critical category for compliance."



"At Blitz we like to do things fast so we don't waste our client's time. We also like to provide a comprehensive service so we can tailor make solutions. And we prefer to hide the grunt work so our customers just see clean results," stated Blitz management team. "Blockpass does all of the above, and will prove to be a synergistic partner of ours for years to come."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and companies it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass has seen rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past year as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, including supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months.



With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Blockpass



Blockpass is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.



About Blitz



Blitz Network is a proprietary trading firm with a focus on high touch OTC servicing. We have been helping high net worth individuals buy and sell crypto since 2012. Our advantages are competitive pricing, near-instant settlement, and execution services. We also offer assistance with crypto-friendly banking, regular Blitz Metrics analysis, and tailor-made financial tools for miners.







