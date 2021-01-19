Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HKTDC
FASHIONALLY and ITC STORE launch new collaboration
Online-to-offline concept nurtures business opportunities

HONG KONG, Jan 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - FASHIONALLY.com, a non-profit local fashion platform pioneered by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), has launched a debut collaboration with the ITC STORE of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). The store showcases seven fashion brands from the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), creating a brand-new online-to-offline (O2O) marketing and promotion channel to nurture business opportunities for local fashion designers at the start of the year.


Brand: Lapeewee


From now to 11 April, the ITC STORE X FASHIONALLY online store will feature a series of local fashion brand items including fabric face masks, women's knitwear, leather clothing and accessories, and much more. Participating brands include ARTO. (designs by Arto Wong), Charlotte Ng Studio (Charlotte Ng), FromClothingOf (Shirley Wong), KURT HO (Kurt Ho), Lapeewee (Yannes Wong), Mum's Design (Bicy Yeung) and PHENOTYPSETTER (Jane Ng). From now through April, ITC STORE's physical showroom will showcase exclusive fashion items from selected brands on a monthly basis, providing a new O2O shopping experience for fashion lovers.

The YDC aims to discover and nurture the next generation of young fashion talents in Hong Kong, providing a launch pad for them to showcase their designs. YDC 2021 is now open for entry with an enrolment deadline of 28 April. For details please visit: www.fashionally.com/ydc_application/

ITC STORE x FASHIONALLY Pop-Up Store
Date: From now to 11 April 2021
Address: HJ211, ITC STORE (Showroom), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University,
Hung Hom, Kowloon (Note: an appointment is required)
Tel: +852 2766 6517

ITC STORE website: http://bit.ly/ITCSTORExFASHIONALLY

Photo download: https://bit.ly/2XA62eW

About the HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Media enquiries:
HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department
Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: [email protected]
Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: [email protected]



Topic: Trade Show or Conference
Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
HKTDC Links

http://www.hktdc.com

https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk

https://twitter.com/hktdc

https://www.youtube.com/user/HKTDC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council

HKTDC
Jan 18, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
14th Asian Financial Forum opens today
Jan 13, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
14th Asian Financial Forum held online next week
Jan 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Licensing Show and Conference held online next week
Dec 22, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Updates to HKTDC event arrangements in first half of 2021
Dec 17, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Nobel Laureate to speak at Asian Financial Forum
Dec 14, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Asian E-Tailing Summit closes
Dec 9, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Asian E-tailing Summit opens
Dec 9, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 4Q20: Hong Kong exports expected to grow 5% in 2021
Dec 8, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Business of IP Asia Forum closes
Dec 7, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Trendy Lifestyle Products take their Cue from Big Data
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       