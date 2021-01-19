Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Friday, 15 January 2021, 08:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
Concord Adex Unveils Toronto's Mystery Bridge Suite
One of a Kind, Suspended Residence is Finally on the Market

TORONTO, Jan 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - It's a lair fit for Mr. James Bond himself. The long-awaited Bridge Suites (https://concordbridgesuites.com/), Concord's iconic addition to the Toronto skyline, is finally unveiled. Globally recognized as an architectural feat, the Bridge Suites were built into Parade's SkyBridge at the foot Canoe Landing Park in Toronto, Ontario and have been a source of curiosity throughout the city - and the world - since inception.

As the country's highest (and largest) suspended residence, the jaw-dropping Bridge Suites are an engineering and architectural marvel. The 450 tonne, 40 metre structure that took over 14 hours to lift into place is no longer a mystery. Its unique outlook suspended in the sky allows for unobstructed vistas to Lake Ontario in one direction and miles of city views to the other.

"Rarely in a city can you point in the sky and say definitively, 'I live there," however, the uniqueness of this residence makes it very hard to miss," said Isaac Chan, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Concord Adex. "The Bridge Suites have long sparked intrigue from Torontonians and we're excited to pull back the curtain and finally give everyone the grand tour of this incredible space."

The Grand Bridge Suite, listed at $4,550,000, is the largest of the two suites and the only one of two to be publicly offered. It is 4,168 square feet of living space spanning 3 floors including double height living, dining and study. Featuring timeless design, finishes and furnishings from LIV Design Studio (https://livca-prod.k8s.trustliv.com/), the SkyBridge also boasts an 823 square foot outdoor retreat serviced by an indoor bar and sunroom. The master bedroom comes with Toronto's ultimate bathing area, boasting breathtaking views of the lake. Additionally, the suite is equipped with private three car garage and premium storage space.

"This project was unlike any other due to the true uniqueness of the space," said Olivia Lam, Principal, LIV Design Studio. "The architecture is so unique that creating the right balance of program and timelessness was a welcome challenge."

Concord has been building Canada's largest lifestyle-forward urban communities for over 30 years. Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver and Concord CityPlace in Toronto are the country's two largest urban master-plans. Concord also expanded to Seattle's tech hub in the United States and London, UK including the completion of Principal Tower in the Principal Place neighbourhood, home to Amazon UK. These communities are renowned for their vibrant urban planning and have been emulated globally. The award-winning developer is Canada's most substantial contributor of city parks and privately funded public art. In addition to their design sustained neighbourhoods, the company's green energy arm generates twice the amount of energy needed to power them.

#concordbridgesuite
Access images and relating documents here
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qfsSFxksrfQ-6orZ9i-2iAam4Lig5ACt

For interviews, images or for more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Kendall
[email protected]
(647) 453-5225

About Concord Pacific
Concord Pacific is a Canadian headquartered developer of multi-phased, master-planned residential communities. With more than 40,000 units built or currently under development, it is Canada's largest urban community builder and has won numerous national and international awards for design and excellence. Their development schemes are strategically designed to enhance the lifestyles of its residents with innovative architecture and engaging public spaces of world-class scale and use. For more information, visit concordpacific.com. For more information on the Bridge Suites, visit concordbridgesuites.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Real Estate, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Blockpass and Matic Announce Integration  
Jan 18, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining  
Jan 18, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
AC Milan to Join Sports Crypto Movement with Launch of $ACM Fan Token  
Jan 18, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
14th Asian Financial Forum opens today  
Jan 18, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Targets the Top Step on Classic Season Opener  
Jan 18, 2021 17:08 HKT/SGT
Second Overall as Toyota Gazoo Racing Fights To the End of Dakar 2021  
Jan 18, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
DTXS Successfully Held the Auction in Beijing Amid the Pandemic, the Company as well deeply involved in the wine industry  
Jan 18, 2021 16:29 HKT/SGT
ABC International is Giving Redsun Properties "Buy" Rating with Target Price at HK$3.8  
Jan 18, 2021 12:22 HKT/SGT
Greenbriar Provides Montalva Update  
Jan 18, 2021 08:40 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Dosed First Healthy Subject in Phase I Clinical Trial of SN1011 in China  
Jan 18, 2021 08:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       