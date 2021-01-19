|
Coquitlam, British Columbia, Jan 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that on January 20th, 2021, a new President will be sworn into office in the United States. The Company believes the new administration and the House and the Senate, which is majority controlled by the same political party of the new President, will strongly advocate for the FOMB (Federal Oversight and Management Board) to approve the previously approved 593MW of solar projects, including Montalva.
Although the exact day is not known by Greenbriar, we do know that the US Congress is specifically aware of the significant financial savings and health benefits to the Puerto Rican ratepayer in having these approved contracts accepted by the FOMB.
Puerto Ricans have had to suffer for decades with extremely high priced electrical generation that was also dirty, hazardous, inefficient and costly to human health and dependent on foreign oil sources. The technology was 60 years old and virtually no modern society in North America, except Hawaii and some Caribbean islands, burn dirty oil to produce electricity.
All of the solar projects, including Montalva, which has the greatest financial and health benefits to the Island, have already been approved by PREPA and the independent consumer regulator, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB). We look forward to this formal completion.
About Greenbriar Capital Corp
Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. The company will also grant 350,000 3 year stock options at $2.00 CDN to Paul Morris, BA, MA, JD.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Jeff Ciachurski"
Jeffrey J. Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 949.903.5906
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.
