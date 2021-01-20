Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT
DigiCol + AnRKey X Announce True NFT Cross-Platform Interoperability

HONG KONG, Jan 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigiCol is excited to announce the first strategic partnership! We now have reached a strategic partnership with AnRKey X(TM)! DigiCol enables lending of ETH/USDT for NFTs locked up in the unique smart contract lending platform.




With this new partnership, DigiCol and AnRKey X(TM) aim for true NFT cross-platform interoperability. By enabling compatibility between AnRKey X's Universe Sidechain Collectables NFTs and DigiCol's lending platform, users can earn DGCL rewards for providing liquidity based on the monetary value of the NFT to borrowers.

J.D. Salbego, CEO at AnRKey X, said the following about the partnership: "We're excited to be partnering with DigiCol. With this new partnership, AnRKey X has further developed its gamified staking ecosystem plans. The cross-platform interoperability for NFTs between both platforms is also our latest milestone in bringing the future of DeFi gaming to mass adoption. Needless to say, we have great expectations of this partnership, and we look forward to a very fruitful collaboration with DigiCol"

DigiCol will be launching the beta Platform in Q1 and the AnRKey X will be launching gamified staking (gStake) in Q1, 2021 (see roadmap), which enables NFTs generated on other platforms to be staked for $ANRX rewards, achievements, and power boosts in gDEX games. With this partnership, DigiCol will be one of the first to utilize the gStake SDK for true interoperability with DigiCol NFTs on the gDEX!

Our vision is to throw off the shackles of the current order. We feel confident this new partnership with AnRKey X will be a gigantic leap in realizing that vision. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AnRKey X!

About DigiCol
DigiCol aims to offer one-click NFT creation with no coding required, which lowers the entry barrier for normal users. Users can create their own digital collectibles and earn rewards (DGCL) by launching them into a liquid NFT marketplace. It also enables NFT owners to unlock liquidity in ETH, USDT, or DGCL by locking their NFTs as collateral.

For more information about DigiCol, please refer to the following links:
Official website: https://www.digicol.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/digicolofficial
Telegram Official Group: https://t.me/digicolofficial
Telegram News Channel: https://t.me/digicolnews

About AnRKey X(TM)
Founded by recognized global leaders in blockchain, crypto assets, and DeFi, the AnRKey X(TM) protocol platform is a gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange), designed to merge DeFi, eSports, and Web 3.0 NFTs into one on their gaming platform creating a brand new industry called m$ports (money sports). AnRKey X's token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more you purchase, play, stake, sell, and compete, the more $ANRX you earn within the AnRKey X(TM) gaming system. With over 30+ years of combined experience working with blockchain-focused companies, crypto funds & exchanges, the team aims to combine DeFi liquidity reward farming and staking with community driven eSports and Web 3.0 NFTs. The AnRKey X(TM) defi game studio will be releasing continuous games in their m$ports(TM) genre, with their first game Battle Wave 2323(TM)

For more information about AnRKey X(TM), please refer to the following links:
Official website: https://anrkeyx.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnRKeyX
Telegram Official Group: https://t.me/anrkeyxofficial
Telegram News Channel: https://t.me/anrkeyxnews




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain, Digital
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

