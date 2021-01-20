Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CropLife Asia
CropLife Asia Statement: Reaction to New UN Regional Report on State of Food Security and Nutrition in Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With today's launch of the United Nations' (UN) "Asia and the Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition", CropLife Asia released a statement urging more partnership and agricultural technology adoption across the region to help ensure an abundant and accessible supply of safe, nutritious food for all.

"Today's report confirms a sadly familiar refrain for Asia: our region is failing to deliver food security for far too many - particularly among mothers, children and the more vulnerable parts of society," said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, CropLife Asia Executive Director.

"The new data shared today is troubling and simply unacceptable. Nearly two billion people in Asia cannot afford a healthy diet. Meanwhile, two-thirds of our region's children suffer from wasting; and 14 countries in Asia have a prevalence of stunting with children exceeding 30%.

"Ensuring a healthy start for our region's children is crucial. We owe it to this generation and those that will follow to put aside differences and work together to address Asia's growing food crisis. From farm to fork, greater cooperation and collaboration across the region's food supply chain is critically important in helping realize positive nutritional outcomes.

"The innovative technologies of the plant science industry have a key role to play, but it's only one part of the solution. Making certain an ample supply of affordable and nutritious food reaches those who need it most is not a government, civil society or private sector responsibility - it's all our responsibility."

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org.

For more information please contact:

Duke Hipp
Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships
CropLife Asia
Tel: +65 6221 1615
[email protected]



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Agritech, Food & Beverage, Local, ASEAN, Government
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CropLife Asia
Sept 1, 2020 08:30 HKT/SGT
More Impactful Partnership to Address Asia's 'Gathering Food Security Storm' Urged by Regional Plant Science Industry
July 14, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Growing Food Crisis in Asia Calls for More Regional "Farm-to-Fork Cooperation & Collaboration" Says CropLife Asia
June 11, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Commends UN Call for Action to Avoid "Global Food Emergency" & Rallies Regional Stakeholders
Oct 16, 2019 12:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Joins FAO Call for Healthy & Sustainable Diets for all this World Food Day
July 16, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Calls on Region's Stakeholders to Work Together to Address "Unacceptable" Food Crisis
Sept 12, 2018 17:00 HKT/SGT
Vietnamese Government Encouraged to Embrace Agricultural Innovation to Protect Vietnam's Economy & Food Security
Mar 28, 2018 19:00 HKT/SGT
Promoting Safe & Sustainable Food Supply a Key Focus at CropLife Asia 2018 Annual General Meeting
Nov 3, 2017 14:30 HKT/SGT
Another Award for CropLife Asia Project Fostering Enhanced Farmer Communication
Oct 16, 2017 13:00 HKT/SGT
FAO Focus on Food Security this World Food Day Supported by CropLife Asia
Sept 19, 2017 20:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Rejects Thai Pesticide Alert Network "Misinformation"; Calls on Stakeholders to put Thailand Farmers First
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       