Source: Moonstake / OIO Holdings Ltd OIO, Moonstake's Partner and SGX listed company, appoints New CEO for its blockchain business subsidiary, Rudy Lim, former Head of FinTech at DBS Bank

SINGAPORE, Jan 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - We are pleased to announce that our regional partner OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO) has appointed Rudy Lim, former Head of FinTech at DBS Bank, as its new CEO at its blockchain business subsidiary, OIO Singapore Pte Ltd, effective 18th of Jan 2021 to accelerate blockchain business deployment and B2B (Business to Business) staking as a service solution.







In February 2020, Moonstake and OIO entered into a strategic business alliance to jointly own the Intellectual Property ("IP") for staking-related products that Moonstake developed and to collaborate together in various business activities. After inking a business strategy and IT consulting contract between Moonstake and OIO in August 2020, OIO focused on enterprise sales of B2B staking products developed by Moonstake. Staking market cap that was 12 billion USD value in January 2020 has drastically surged in one year and now it is 190 billion USD. Rudy's joining OIO Singapore Pte Ltd will enhance the business of Moonstake and its partners in this rapidly growing market.



Formerly the Head of Fintech in DBS Bank, Rudy was able to envision the need of striking modification in traditional banking from the rise of the digital economy. Driven by that foresight, he drove various business functions within the bank, analysis, market scans and partnerships to future-proof DBS's position as the leading bank in Southeast Asia, as well as within the Fintech ecosystem.



As a Head of Fintech, Rudy led DBS Innovation to launch Startup Xchange, a programme to enable match the bank and its enterprise clients with startups and their technologies so as to find solutions to business problems. Since its pilot launch in 2018, Startup Xchange has successfully matched 21 start-ups across the bank and resulted in the successful roll-out of more than 10 emerging technology solutions.



Prior to joining DBS, Rudy was part of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) venture investment and business innovation team, where he worked with start-ups from conception to funding the business models, thereby expanding SPH's range of media and engagement platforms, Rudy also championed SPH's media innovation thrust ideology into the marketplace.



Rudy Lim, new CEO of OIO Singapore Pte Ltd said: "I am honoured to serve as the chief executive officer of OIO Singapore Pte Ltd, an extraordinary company with tremendous potential, having talented people and partners such as Moonstake at its core. We will build on this strong foundation to continue to drive performance and innovation across our products, while also serving as a trusted partner for our clients in today's rapidly changing environment.



For this to happen, we have to ensure that OIO continues to innovate and lead in our clients' transformational journeys. Blockchain and innovation are two dominant forces driving change for our clients and must have the entire company's undivided focus. My goal is to ensure that we meet these commitments to our customers, employees, shareholders and stakeholders through strong values, leading innovation and passion."



In welcoming Rudy's onboarding, Lawrence Lin, Moonstake CEO commented: "OIO is a key local partner, helping to accelerate B2B staking as a service and wallet solution for Moonstake in this fast-growing market. I look forward to the onboarding of Mr Rudy Lim, who with his previous experience and proven leadership capabilities, will make him an incredible asset to OIO and fasten the growth even further for Moonstake."



Moonstake strives to become the largest and best staking pool in Asia with the aim of being one of the global leading companies in the blockchain industry by providing the solutions for users and businesses. By collaborating with OIO, Moonstake will enable your blockchain business to succeed with the most efficient and security solutions throughout all stages and deliver value to businesses.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 180 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/



About OIO



OIO Holdings Limited ("OIO") is a Singapore Exchange-listed firm whose core businesses are the provision of mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services, and blockchain-related agency and consulting solution services.



Over the years, OIO has developed extensive expertise as an M&E engineering services and solution provider. It has built up a strong network with well-established customers who are often engaged in luxury resorts or well-known projects in Singapore and the region such as Sengkang General Hospital and Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel.



OIO has recently expanded into blockchain-related businesses which include sales agency business, software development agency business and blockchain-related consultancy businesses. OIO's blockchain business is conducted by its 100% subsidiary, OIO Singapore Pte Ltd.



OIO's vision is to be the best service partner and provider of innovative technology solutions to power the growth of enterprises in Asia. https://oio.sg/







