Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 28, 2021
Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 05:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Captiva Verde Land Corp.
Solargram Farms Announces Approval and Receipt of Health Canada Sales and Processing License and Captiva Verde Land Corp Added to Psychedelic Index

Vancouver, BC, Jan 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is excited to announce that Solargram Farms Corporation ("Solargram"), a holder of a Canadian Federal Health Canada License to cultivate, test, harvest and sell cannabis, has now additionally been approved for a Canadian Federal Health Canada Sales and Processing License.

Health Canada Sales and Processing License Approval

Immediately following the large outdoor Solargram harvest on October 30, 2020, Solargram, with its cannabis consultant Deloitte, submitted its sales and processing license application to Health Canada for review. The processing and sales licensing application is a rigorous, multi-phased acceptance process that enables Solargram to monetize selling and distributing its authorized products into provincially run, Canadian retail distribution networks. Solargram has now received its Canadian Federal Sales and Processing License, all within the early first quarter of 2021 as anticipated.

Solargram is in negotiations with several Canadian Crown Provincial wholesalers as well as with strategically selected Licensed Producers across Canada in preparation for sales production and the commencement of monetization.

Captiva Verde (CSE: PWR) added to The Psychedelic Index

The Psychedelic Index is the first (and currently only) index that tracks publicly traded psychedelic companies across a variety of international stock exchanges. As the most comprehensive psychedelic index available, Captiva Verde (CSE: PWR) is one 1 of the 34 companies that make up the index.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Jeffrey Ciachurski
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Cell: (949) 903-5906
E-mail: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72870.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cannabis
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Captiva Verde Land Corp.
Dec 15, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Announces Mushroom Update to Agreement with Mexican Health Care Workers Union for up to USD $142 Million per Year of Annual Product Sales
Nov 30, 2020 21:45 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Land Corp. Announces Solargram Farms' Completion of Successful New Brunswick Outdoor Cannabis Harvest with One of the Highest Reported THC and Terpene Values in Canada
Nov 2, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Comprehensive Update
July 28, 2020 07:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Announces Esmeralda Agreement with Mexican Health Care Workers Union for up to USD$142 Million per Year of Annual Product Sales
June 30, 2020 05:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Land Corp Announces Solargram Farms Corporation Receives Health Canada Standard Cultivation Cannabis License for Renauds Mills, New Brunswick
Feb 27, 2020 07:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Land Corp - Corporate Update
July 24, 2019 12:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Land Corp signs Purchase Agreement for 5.6 mil sq.ft Outdoor Grow Land Package in New Brunswick, Canada; announces Private Placement to fund Cannabis Outdoor Grow Infrastructure Build Out
May 9, 2019 15:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Acquires Licensed Applicant of Hand Crafted Outdoor Organic High Potency Cannabis Production and Processing in Canada
Mar 12, 2019 13:30 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Enters into Negotiations to Acquire Licensed Applicant of Outdoor High Potency Organic Cannabis Production and Processing in Canada
Mar 12, 2019 08:00 HKT/SGT
Captiva Verde Enters into Negotiations to Acquire Licensed Applicant of Outdoor High Potency Organic Cannabis Production and Processing in Canada
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       