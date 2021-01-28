Thursday, 28 January 2021, 09:30 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Jan 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Broncus Holding Corporation ("Broncus"), a global leader in diagnostic and therapeutic technology for lung diseases, announced today the closing of a Series D round of funding led by FountainVest Partners. Other investors include Exome Asset Management, Summer Capital, and Valliance Capital.



Broncus is dedicated to the development of diagnostic and therapeutic technology for lung diseases with focus on the diagnosis of lung cancer and the treatment of emphysema. Owning more than 200 patents, Broncus has built a comprehensive and robust pipeline of patented technologies using a disciplined approach. The Bronchoscopic Trans-Parenchymal Nodule Access ("BTPNA") technology supporting the Archimedes System is able to access any part of the entire lung, reaching directly the lesions that are not connected to or adjacent to an airway. Leveraging its proprietary full-lung navigation technology, the company has developed an integrated interventional pulmonology platform encompassing navigation, diagnosis and treatment.



The funds raised in this round will be used for the commercialization and development of technology across lung cancer, emphysema and other important lung diseases. Efforts will include expanding commercial adoption and global clinical studies of the core products, and further development of next-generation radiofrequency technology to treat lung cancer with precision. Early investors in the company include Qiming Venture Capital, Lake Bleu Capital, DCP Capital, Ascendum Capital and Intuitive Surgical, an early pioneer and global technology leader in minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery.



Zhan Guowei, CEO of Broncus, said, "Our breakthrough navigation technology is enabling us to accelerate the development and commercialization of precise interventional technologies for diagnosis and treatment in order to improve options for patients with lung diseases and the physicians that care for them."



Jason Li, Managing Director of FountainVest, said, "FountainVest Partners is excited to be supporting Broncus, one of the leading global players in the field of interventional diagnosis and therapy of lung diseases with proven capabilities to develop cutting edge innovative medical technologies. Leveraging FountainVest's resource within the healthcare sector, we look forward to partnering with Broncus to explore further growth opportunities both domestically and globally."



About Broncus Holding Corporation

Broncus is dedicated to the development of diagnostic and therapeutic technology for lung disease, a leading interventional pulmonology medical device player providing comprehensive lung solution offerings in China and globally. Founded in 2012, the company's primary technology platforms focus on the diagnosis of lung cancer and the treatment of emphysema, and has developed an integrated interventional pulmonology platform encompassing navigation, diagnosis and treatment. The Archimedes System has been cleared by the FDA (U.S.), CE (Europe) and NMPA (China) and had broad patent protection globally. Under the unique R&D model, company combines international cutting-edge technologies with local R&D cost advantages to support a strong intellectual property portfolio and fast product iterations.



About FountainVest Partners

Founded in 2007, FountainVest Partners ("FountainVest") is one of the most established independent private equity firms in Asia. FountainVest focuses on long-term oriented investments in industry leaders, partnering closely with management teams to drive growth and create value in diversified areas including in strategy, operations, finance, and industry consolidation. FountainVest has completed a number of successful landmark investments in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Sectors of focus include Consumer, Media & Technology, Healthcare, Industrials, and Financial and Business Services. FountainVest manages assets on behalf of world leading public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors.



Media Contact:

Broncus

Shirley Deng

Email: [email protected]









