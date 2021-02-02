Monday, 1 February 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Feb 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - HKVAX, an Asian startup focused on developing a compliant virtual asset exchange, has been nominated for KPMG's "2020 China Leading Fintech 50", alongside other notable fintech companies such as Futu, Ping An and CCB Fintech.



HKVAX is focused on developing a compliant trading environment for virtual assets and is expecting to be licensed in 2021 subject to regulatory approval. The approved licenses would allow HKVAX to legally operate a regulated virtual asset exchange and to deal in securities.



The platform will provide a curated venue for professionals and institutions to trade virtual assets and offer catered listing rules and guidance for virtual assets and security tokens. HKVAX also provides "24/7 Real-Time" transactions around the clock with market liquidity to allow trading operations to function efficiently and effectively.



HKVAX also has plans to launch their licensed institutional grade custodian solution in early Q2 of 2021. The TCSP license was received earlier in 2019 making HKVAX a fully licensed trust company and is compliant with the strictest AML, CTF, FATF and other global regulatory requirements. This allows HKVAX to provide the highest level of service and safeguard client assets in a fully regulated custodial environment.



For potential clients and parties interested in the technology powering HKVAX, the company has recently launched their testnet solution, "Sim-Trade HKVAX", during Q4 2020 and invite users to test the trading environment.



About HKVAX



HKVAX is a regulated virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong that is building a trusted and secured infrastructure layer for trading, where different parties can collaborate with each other, investors having exposure to the new digital asset class, and issuers can engage with a wide range of investors. Creating a safe, fair and bona fide environment for everyone. For more information on HKVAX and their initiatives, please visit the official website. https://www.hkvax.com



