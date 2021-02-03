Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BitDeer BitDeer.com Rings In Year of the Bull Spring Festival Promotional Offers

SINGAPORE, Feb 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BitDeer.com, the world's leading all-in-one mining service platform, is launching a series of promotional offers to ring in the celebration of the Year of the Bull for this year's Spring Festival. Limited stocks of mining plans for the highly-sought after S19 mining machines will be available, alongside the mining plans for S17 and T17 models. Other coupons and other prizes are also on offer during the event.







With the fast-approaching Spring Festival of 2021 around the corner, the world's leading all-in-one computing power service, BitDeer.com, is rolling out a promotional event to celebrate the festivities.



From February 3rd, 2021 to February 16th, 2021, there will be promotions and offers for the occasion. During the Spring Festival promotional period, BitDeer.com will offer short term mining plans with the duration of 90 days or 120 days for the Antminer S19, S17, and T17 series models. At present, the 90-day mining plan is the shortest mining period available on the platform. According to BitDeer.com, the shorter mining plan is suitable for those who prefer a higher degree of control. Since the short plan lapses before the start of the wet season, possible risks due to fluctuations are avoided. The S19 plans at BitDeer.com have always been a best-seller, with plans being frequently snapped up at a fast rate as soon as they are restocked. The platform has not only been able to secure supply of the in-demand S19 model, but also S17 and T17 series machines, giving its user base a variety of options.



Within the Spring Festival event, BitDeer.com users who log on into the web platform or their new mobile app version of their mining platform would have a chance to receive coupons, with the highest amount valued at $100. These freebies will only be available to customers who log in during the Spring Festival. Aside from this, purchasers of a certain amount in mining plans will receive complementary mining extension coupons which can cover mining days of up to 7 days, with hashrates free of charge. Mystery prizes are also up for grabs for users who greet BitDeer.com with Chinese New Year couplets. Newcomers to BitDeer.com will also be able to enjoy a special welcome package with coupons redeemable during the Spring Festival.



BitDeer.com regularly gives back to its community through promotional offers during special occasions, as well as keep up with the market conditions to provide sufficient supply of opportunities for potential gains. During the last 2 years since its debut, the all-in-one mining service platform has established itself as a reputable world leader in the industry for both individuals and institutions. BitDeer.com aims to continue providing services that are transparent, reliable, and adaptable to different needs and market conditions.



"BitDeer.com will be here to support our users throughout any climate", a representative said.



For more information on BitDeer.com and its services, please visit the official website. https://www.BitDeer.com



About BitDeer.com



BitDeer.com is the world's leading all-in-one mining service platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual and institutional investors can enjoy the service with just one click.



For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.BitDeer.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BitDeerplatform

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitDeerOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu95K9N5CM4

VK: https://vk.com/public174640639



Media Contact

[email protected]







Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

