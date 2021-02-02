Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters a Strategic Partnership with Cocoricos, A Provider of a DeFi Platform to Enhance Convenience for Staking Users

SINGAPORE, Feb 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake has entered into a partnership with Cocoricos, a provider of a DeFi platform that enables passive income through staking and liquidity mining.




Cocoricos is a DeFi platform that simplifies Token Explorers through liquidity pooling and staking. Through this partnership, Cocoricos' end users will have access to Moonstake's Cardano (ADA) and Tezos (XTZ) staking pools.

Moonstake started in the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, Moonstake has developed the most user-friendly wallets for both Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach USD 200 Million in staked assets in 6 months. Within a year of its founding, Moonstake was ranked in the top 20 of the world's 1,692 staking service providers and it continues to expand.

Moonstake has been actively promoting staking in the market through partnerships with public PoS blockchain projects. Until now, Moonstake has partnered with 11 blockchain projects such as Cardano's constituent organization Emurgo, Ontology and more.

Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says: "Cocoricos has created an easy way for users to earn rewards through high level liquidity pools and staking. Our partnership integration can create synergies by jointly driving staking activity and we look forward to working together on a variety of areas including DeFi."

Mehdi Radi, CEO at Cocoricos says: "Cocoricos is proud of this key partnership with Moonstake. Users want to be able to easily stake their coins by using a proven staking infrastructure like Moonstake, and I think they can meet the expectations of Cocoricos users."

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 210 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Cocoricos

We at COCORICOS, are driven to challenge the status quo and create a new standard for generating passive income with digital assets. Our primary goal is to fix and improve crypto rewarding and earning with the vision to make the blockchain space a safer place accessible to all crypto holders. https://cocoricos.io/



