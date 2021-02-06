Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, February 6, 2021
Friday, 5 February 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Alphabit Fund / Stratis Protocol
Alphabit deploys Stratis Investment and coverage
Alphabit Fund Deploys Initial Investment into Stratis Protocol and Initiates Coverage

LONDON, Feb 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockchain as a Solution (BaaS) service provider Stratis makes decentralized adoption easier for any firm with its innovative products designed to fit seamlessly with legacy operations, by allowing companies access to the Stratis blockchain via the widely-used C# programming language. The platform allows seamless running of smart contracts, multiple sidechains, and houses a full-scale ICO platform.


Stratis’ innovative blockchain solutions have attracted the attention of digital asset investment fund Alphabit, who injected an initial investment while committing to a further 7 figure investment over 24 months for growth and development of the BaaS ecosystem.


Alphabit, a USD 1 billion AUM fund and one of the world's first regulated digital asset investment funds focused on delivering turn-key solutions and assisting projects with end-to-end partnerships, enters into this venture to rapidly scale Stratis' development and help deploy cutting edge products that allow mainstream organizations to use blockchain in their day to day operations. The significant commitment by Alphabit is a testament to the groundbreaking approach of Stratis' offerings.

CEO of Alphabit Liam Robertson commented on the partnership:

"Stratis Protocol, after analysis, fits neatly into our investment thesis and we believe the potential for growth for Stratis to be exponential. We are delighted to welcome Stratis into our portfolio and look forward to supporting them over the coming months and years."

Stratis CEO Chris Trew said the following:

"We are thrilled to partner with Alphabit, one of the world's first regulated digital asset investment funds. Alphabits initial injection, in conjunction with their further investment commitment, will unquestionably assist in accelerating the adoption of Stratis Technologies, while cementing Stratis as the go-to platform for Microsoft .NET Blockchain development."

With the expertise and backing of Alphabit, Stratis will be empowered to develop ever-better solutions for the b2b market. Coupled with their C# support, Stratis' solutions will increase the onboarding of blockchain solutions in the global market.

About Stratis

Stratis offers unprecedented levels of security, reliability and performance through leveraging blockchain. The first of its kind, the platform's native C# ecosystem enables firms all over the world use their existing IT infrastructure and tools to adopt the technology by providing access to the Stratis blockchain's features, in a language which is familiar to the everyday developer.

o Stratis Identity: A decentralized KYC and AML check to make it easier for businesses to verify client identities and comply with regulations.
o Supply Trust: A turnkey solution for supply chain management, providing full visibility in a trustless and decentralized environment.
o STO Platform: Regulation-compliant digital securities for businesses launching STO's
o Stratis Smart Contracts: Secure and auditable digital contracts that are developed in the industry-standard Microsoft C# language, fit for the DeFi age.

About Alphabit

Alphabit specializes in investments in blockchain and distributed ledger technology projects. They offer a wide range of advisory services and act as the Investment Advisor to the Alphabit Fund; one of the world's first regulated digital asset investment funds.

Their goal is to share their expertise with promising projects and advance the cryptocurrency movement as a whole, and to date, Alphabit has successfully brought to market projects like Metal Pay, The Sun Exchange, and Suterusu.

To find out more about how Stratis is bringing the next generation of blockchain to businesses, visit www.stratisplatform.com, or to see how Alphabit is empowering Blockchain businesses to reach new heights, visit www.alphabit.fund.

Follow Stratis on Twitter - https://twitter.com/stratisplatform
Join the Stratis Developer Academy - https://academy.stratisplatform.com/
Check out Stratis on GitHub - https://github.com/stratisproject
Read the latest Stratis news - https://www.stratisplatform.com/news/

Media contact:
Alphabit Digital Currency Fund
Shane Mcquillan, [email protected]fund
Website: https://www.alphabit.fund



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, Funds & Equities, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JBM (Healthcare) Limited Debuts on The Main Board of SEHK  
Feb 5, 2021 16:28 HKT/SGT
China Medical System (0867.HK) Acquires a Dermatology Specialty Company: A Tough Player the Race  
Feb 5, 2021 15:33 HKT/SGT
Alphabit deploys Stratis Investment and coverage  
Feb 5, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO to Transfer Higashi Hiroshima Plant to DENSO Kyushu  
Feb 5, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
NEC to Design Clearing House Systems in Support of Transport Fare Collection System Integration in Dhaka, Bangladesh  
Feb 5, 2021 11:03 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of "World's Most Admired Companies" for Third Year Running  
Feb 5, 2021 09:36 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Appoints Peter Rossbach as Independent Director  
Feb 4, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Restructure the Domestic Locations for Its Boiler Business   
Feb 4, 2021 14:25 HKT/SGT
Tiger Brokers To Be The One-Stop Online Trading Solution For Investors; Adds Two New Trading Services  
Feb 4, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
The Executive Talk: Do Day Dream PCL (SET:DDD)  
Feb 4, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       