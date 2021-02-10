Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 12:23 HKT/SGT
Source: POWER WEEK ASIA
World-Renowned Keynote Speakers announced for POWER WEEK ASIA 2021

SINGAPORE, Feb 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The POWER WEEK Organising Committee is proud to announce the updated speaker lineup for POWER WEEK ASIA Virtual Conference, which is set to commence on 15 - 18 March 2021. Across 4 days, we will be broadcasting live interactive presentations, in-depth panel discussions, and networking sessions from leading experts across the world.

POWER WEEK ASIA attracts the industry leaders from national power companies, government regulators, policy makers, renewable & IPPs, investors and suppliers from around the globe. With C-level speakers and attendees all under one roof, it offers the chance to learn the success strategies and pitfalls of notable power projects.

The conference features 20+ engaging sessions covering government regulation & policy, market liberalisation, energy mix & integration, fossil fuels in power market, demand & supply, renewable energy outlook, energy transition, utility-scale solar development, wind energy, tariffs, energy storage, smart grid technologies, mini-grid & microgrid, digitalisation, electric vehicles, power trading, project finance, project development, energy efficiency and many more.

Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand - POWER WEEK ASIA is the most anticipated power & electricity show, not to be missed!

Global energy leaders who have confirmed to speak:
- Simon Li, President, Asia Pacific Project Business Unit, Trina Solar, China
- Alice Jawan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Utilities, Malaysia
- Torbjorn Kirkeby-Garstad, EVP Asia, SN Power, Philippines
- Santisouk Phimphachanh, Deputy Director General, Department of Energy Policy and Planning, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Laos
- Yasuhiro Sakuma, Deputy Director, Advanced Energy Systems and Structure Division, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan
- Pongsakorn Yuthagovit, Assistant Governor of Planning and Power System Development, Provincial Electricity Authority, Thailand
- Akihiko Taniguchi, Executive Officer, Global Partnership, JERA, Japan
- Arun Kumar Mishra, Director, National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM), India
- Zainal Arifin, VP, Technology Development & Standardization, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia
- Ingo Birnkraut, CEO and Managing Director, RWE Technology International, Germany
- Narsingh Chaudhary, EVP & Managing Director, Power- Asia, Black & Veatch, Thailand
- Shinichi Yasuda, SVP, Structured and Corporate Finance, Development Bank of Japan
- Nuki Agya Utama, Executive Director, ASEAN Centre for Energy, Indonesia
- Nicholas Woffinden, CEO, MREF Power, Myanmar
- Martin Angelov, SVP, Asia Pacific Project Finance, Korea Development Bank
- Ray McLaughlin, Head of Capital Markets, Mainstream Renewable Power, Singapore
- Gu-Yoon Chung, Managing Director, ENEL Green Power, Singapore
- Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Yusof, Managing Director, TNB Renewables, Malaysia
- Shalabh Singhania, Director & Head of Portfolio Management, InfraCo Asia, Singapore
- Jitendra Nalwaya, Vice President, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, India
- Bert Deprest, Head of C&I and Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia, Singapore
- Virgil Beaston, CTO, Powin Energy, United States of America
- Evan Beaver, Head of Charging, Chargefox, Australia
- Philip Napier-Moore, Programme Leader, Renewable Power, East Asia, Mott MacDonald, Thailand
- Aman Modi, Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Singapore
- Marko Lackovic, Principal, Boston Consulting Group, Singapore
- Achal Sondhi, APAC Market Director, Fluence, Singapore
- Francois Espinassous, Head of Advisory, Asia Pacific Project Finance, Korea Development Bank
- David Platt, Partner, Pinsent Masons, Singapore
- Robert de Groot, Energy Storage Specialist, Mott MacDonald, Singapore
- Rahul Gupta, Solution Leader and Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company, Singapore
- Stephen Woodhouse, Director, AFRY, United Kingdom
- Johanna Heckmann, Head of Charging Infrastructure, P3 Group, Germany
- and many more

The POWER WEEK ASIA will feature 3 supplementary online workshops addressing cutting edge topics with Real Examples and Case Studies, including Energy Storage, Renewable Power Purchase Agreement and Renewable Energy.

POWER WEEK ASIA is the most anticipated event, not to be missed!
Email Weslyn Lee to register your attendance now.
For more information, please log onto www.power-week.com/asia .

About Infocus International Group

The organiser of POWER WEEK Conferences. Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities, designed to provide insights and to assist our clients on the global stage. The major knowledge-management companies strategically based in Singapore, independently researching and producing market-driven programmes across the region mainly in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.

Any queries, please contact:
Weslyn Lee
Tel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: [email protected]

To join the discussion:
LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6985809
Twitter: @powerweeksummit
Official Website: www.power-week.com/asia



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, Energy, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

