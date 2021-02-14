Sunday, 14 February 2021, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Cofttek Holding Limited Cofttek, China's Largest Manufacturer of PEA, Draws Attention of Investors

LUOHE CITY, China, Feb 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cofttek Holding Limited, a Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer, has recently drawn the attention of investors, following the U.S. introduction of the FDA drug ultramicronized Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) for COVID-19 patients. Cofttek is China's largest manufacturer of ultramicronized Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) raw materials. Following the U.S. news, orders at Cofttek have surged, and production capacity has been saturated.



Cofttek founder Dr. Zeng explained, "Following this FDA news, the share price of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE), our main competitor in the USA, roared from $3 to $14 in a few days. As the largest PEA manufacturer in China, Cofttek has attracted similar attention from many investors in the industry."



About Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA): https://www.cofttek.com/product/544-31-0/



Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), an endogenous (manufactured by the body) fatty acid amide, is emerging as a new agent in the treatment of pain and inflammation. As an endogenous agent, one that is also found in foods such as eggs and milk, no serious side effects or drug-drug interactions have been identified.



PEA is a naturally occurring fatty acid. It is similar to an endocannabinoid, which is one of a suite of molecules found in cannabis targeting CB2 receptors. CB2 receptors can modulate both inflammation and pain throughout the human body. COVID-19 is characterized by an over-exuberant inflammatory response that may lead to a cytokine storm, which is not a virus killer. But Cofttek believes it can mitigate that immune response, which can be fatal.



About Cofttek



Cofttek Holding Limited, founded in 2008, is a high-tech pharmaceutical biochemical enterprise, integrating production, R&D and sales. It is located in Luohe Chemical Industry Park, in Luohe City, Henan Province, and is committed to the research and development of advanced pharmaceuticals, providing innovative products and high-quality services for the pharmaceutical industry.



