Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Synopsis 2021
Synopsis 2021: The Global DeFi & Digital Economy Summit

MOSCOW, Feb 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Synopsis 2021: The Global DeFi & Digital Economy Summit will be held on February 20 and 21, with the support of the Commission on Blockchain Technologies and Digital Economy of the all-Russian public organization Investment Russia. Theta.tv, the popular next-generation blockchain streaming platform, will air the event.






Synopsis 2021 gathers over 50 speakers from around the world, prominent experts in the blockchain industry, regulations, and digital economy. These speakers will be responding to the issues live, helping to understand what the industry will face next, sharing achievements and focusing on new trends. Of special note, representatives from Xangle will share deep analyses from their recent research projects and will provide their professional support for the summit.

Summit speakers: Nikolay Gadzhiev of VEROS and WIDCI, Gleb Kostarev, Director for Binance Russia and CIS, Sergei Khitrov of Listing.help and Blockchain Life, Editor-in-Chief of RBC Crypto Nikolay Zagvozdkin, Felix Xu of ARPA and Bella Protocol, Wes Levitt of Theta Labs, Sami Tannir of Conflux Network, Jack Ge of CyberVein, Erez Ben-Kiki of 2key Network, Yemu Xu of ARPA and Bella Protocol, Reggie Jerath of Gather Network, Pranay Sanghavi of MahaDAO, Nik Anikin of Colibri Group, and Ksenia Oshurko of OKEx Russia.

Summit hosts: Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Marie Tatibouet (Gate.io), Yan Khavanskiy (Coindar, Colibri Group, Bingbon), Lihan Lee (Xangle), Maksim Sukhonosik (Xangle), and Alena Afanaseva (BeInCrypto).

The target audience of Synopsis 2021 is investors, traders, market analysts, economists, marketers, developers, representatives of regulatory authorities, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, college students, and all who are keen on the digital economy.

The Synopsis 2021 Interactive Zone encourages the participants to show their knowledge, compete in a variety of events, and win prizes from the outstanding blockchain projects.

The summit will end with an incredible musical performance by Karin Stone & Liron Amar, progressive and energetic DJs from Israel.

Organizers: Colibri Group, Coindar
Co-organizers: Investment Russia, Xangle
Special partner: THETA Labs
Know more at the summit website: https://synopsis2021.com/

Media Contact:
Company: Colibri Group, Coindar
Contact Person: Daria Chernova
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://synopsis2021.com, https://coindar.org/



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The FMC-Film Music Contest 2021 Revealed Competing Music Categories  
Feb 17, 2021 16:22 HKT/SGT
SDK Announces 2020 Consolidated Financial Results  
Feb 17, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Synopsis 2021: The Global DeFi & Digital Economy Summit  
Feb 17, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Maculus Therapeutix welcomes Privity FZ LLE and Prepares Capital Raise for Novel Drug Delivery Platform  
Feb 17, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS: World Premiere of the All-New OUTLANDER  
Feb 17, 2021 08:17 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the Refreshed PAJERO SPORT in Indonesia  
Feb 17, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Allureskins Potions launches its newest skincare immersive consumer experience  
Feb 16, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Turboden of Italy Receives First Order for Binary Cycle Power Generation Equipment for Natural Gas Pipeline GCS in Egypt  
Feb 16, 2021 14:08 HKT/SGT
QTUM and Blockpass Partnership Brings On-Chain KYC to Ecosystem  
Feb 16, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Leverages World's Fastest Supercomputer 'Fugaku' and AI to Deliver Real-Time Tsunami Prediction in Joint Project  
Feb 16, 2021 09:29 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       