Source: HKVAX KYC-Chain to Provide Onboarding Software for HKVAX, a Prominent Virtual Assets Service Platform HKVAX, the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited, has made official announcements that it is teaming up with KYC-Chain, an all-in-one workflow solution for KYC on-boarding processes.

HONG KONG, Feb 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - HKVAX, the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited, has officially announced working with KYC-Chain to facilitate the on-boarding of customers to the exchange. With the support of its proprietary technology, KYC-Chain hopes to provide HKVAX and its clients with an outstanding and secure on-boarding experience.







KYC-Chain is enabled to provide live API integrations to government databases with real-time data updates every 24 hours, including the authentication of business information for 139 different countries, representing more than 160 million companies, and data checks from over 10,000 data source points.



"With the world becoming increasingly involved with digital finance, identification and safeguarding security have become all the more important. We are hence pleased to be working with KYC-Chain in making sure our platform not only runs smoothly, but also securely," said Sam Fok, HKVAX Co-founder & COO.



HKVAX is a virtual asset exchange that provides trading and support services for institutions looking to invest in virtual assets, and the financial technology sector. The Exchange, which was named to KPMG's "2020 China Leading Fintech 50", aims to bring financial institutions, professional investors, and alliance partners together to accelerate the path towards the virtual asset market.



HKVAX is currently in the process of applying for Type 1 & 7 licenses with the Hong Kong SFC.



For more information on HKVAX and further developments, please visit the official website.



About KYC-Chain



KYC-Chain offers state-of-the-art compliance solutions for companies of all sizes, focusing on identification and customer on-boarding, processing millions of KYC applications since 2014 in a cost-effective manner. KYC-Chain also provides algorithmic and anti-tampering validation checks for identifying fake images and documents, flexibility in developing custom templates and defining questions and documents as required for a particular process, as well as a digital approval or rejection application. Please book a demo at https://kyc-chain.com/



About HKVAX



HKVAX is a regulated virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong that is building a trusted and secured infrastructure layer for trading, where different parties can collaborate with each other, investors having exposure to the new digital asset class, and issuers can engage with a wide range of investors, creating a safe, fair and bona fide environment for everyone. Official website https://www.hkvax.com



