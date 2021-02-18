Thursday, 18 February 2021, 12:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Lever Style Corporation Champion System Acquisition Accelerates Lever Style's Active Wear and Custom Apparel Capability

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Lever Style Corporation ("Lever Style" HKEX 1346) announced the acquisition of Champion System Limited ("Champion System").



Champion System is a Hong Kong-founded apparel brand with global appeal that is sold in the US, all over Europe, Asia and Australia. Champion System's custom technical apparel has been of worn by Hong Kong, New Zealand and Malaysia's Olympic teams, National and World Champions, and recreational athletes of all levels.



Lever Style's versatile multi-country platform now produces a full range of men's and women's apparel in a wide variety of textiles. The new acquisition builds Lever Style's specialist production capabilities in the rapidly-growing global active wear category. Increasingly, consumers want every day sportswear that is comfortable, versatile, and fashionable. Lever Style already produces technical outerwear for brands such as Mammut, Mountain Equipment Co-op, Helly Hansen, and Black Diamond.



"Champion System's passionate commitment to innovation and performance apparel will enhance our ability to serve this growing lifestyle segments," said Stanley Szeto, Executive Chairman, Lever Style. "Since listing on HKEX, we have made four acquisitions that deepen our ability to meet all our clients' apparel supply needs and provide turnkey solutions across all apparel categories."



Champion System collaborates with the world's top athletes such as 2020 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar and track cycling world champion Sarah Lee (named Hong Kong's top athlete five times). Champion System pioneers innovative, race-proven garments such as the Aero Speedsuit for cyclists that can be customised with virtually any design. They developed Olympic clothing using the Hong Kong's University of Science and Technology's wind tunnel, revolutionised sublimation printing and redefined garment construction. They also produce training gear for elite police units worldwide, and for eSports.



"Champion System is our first foray into a direct-to-consumer brand, and gives us the technical capability to supply Olympic-level sportswear for all our existing B2B clients," said Szeto. "They sell a lot of custom-made apparel, so we'll learn that capability too and apply it to our other product categories."



"With our knowledge of leading-edge textiles, and enhanced technical fit, quality, innovation and product development capabilities, we have the best offering for both established labels and digital retail brands, said Szeto." With global retail sales systematically migrating from physical stores to ecommerce, the ability to flexibly serve the demands of ecommerce brands and retailers is increasingly important in the market.



The acquisition will be completed in the foreseeable future and the Champion System business operations will be fully integrated into the Lever Style platform.



About Champion System Limited

Champion System, a worldwide leader in custom technical apparel, was founded in 2005 and has quickly earned the reputation as a company offering the finest quality handmade garments for a wide range of sports and activities. Strong customer relationships and close collaboration with the world's top athletes have been key to Champion System's success. Our distinctive and stylish garments are worn by Olympians, National and World Champions, and recreational athletes of all levels. Learn more at: www.champ-sys.com.hk



About Lever Style Corporation

Lever Style is the product engine for digital retail, including brands and platforms such as Bonobos and Stitch Fix. We also meet the demands of designer labels such as Paul Smith, and premium contemporary brands such as Hugo Boss, Theory, All Saints, Vince and Rag & Bone. We offer an industry-leading range of product categories for both men and women, in a full offering of fabrics. Our supply chain solutions encompass fashion design, prototype development, raw material procurement, production oversight, quality control, and logistics.



Learn more at: www.leverstyle.com



