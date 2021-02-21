Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, February 21, 2021
Saturday, 20 February 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Rojukiss International PCL
Rojukiss International PCL (SET: KISS) embraces future as Asian health & beauty leader
- February 19 debut on Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

BANGKOK, Feb 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Rojukiss International PCL (SET: KISS), an innovator in health and beauty and creator of brands 'Rojukiss', 'PhDerma', 'Best Korea', 'Wonder Herb' and 'Sis2Sis', will move forward with its expansion plans following today's listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). The Company is underlining its potential in the health and beauty industry, having invested in the creation of distinctive and innovative brands with wide-ranging consumer appeal as well as technology such as Mobile Skin Analysis, with both domestic and international sales channels, while setting goals for growth with a 3 billion baht revenue target for FY2024.




Ms Worrawan Chaikamnerd, Chief Executive Officer of Rojukiss International (KISS), spoke at the opening of SET trading (Feb 19) of the Company's vision to become an Asian leader in the health and beauty sector, a "True Health and Beauty Company" targeting revenue of 3 billion baht in FY2024, or average revenue growth of 20% per year from FY2019.

"The Company plans a budget of 300 million to invest both domestically and internationally. We will invest 100 million baht in the development and marketing of new products and brands in Thailand, such as hair tinting shampoo and supplementary health products under the Rojukiss brand, and skincare products under the new Wonder Herb brand.

"We will invest another 100 million baht to develop products and brands for direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing in a new joint venture with GMM Grammy PCL. We will invest 50 million baht in digital and technology development to leverage the introduction of our innovations with consumers, such as our mobile skin analysis platform, which can identify suitable products for particular types of skin, offering the products immediately through E-commerce.

"Finally, 50 million baht will be invested in ASEAN markets in cooperation with local partners and marketing experts where the health and beauty products have the highest growth potential, particularly in Indonesia and Vietnam. We have studied the possibility of setting up a joint venture with a local company in Indonesia while expanding the online marketing business for beauty products in Vietnam."

Ms Veena Lertnimitr, Executive VP & Head of Investment Banking at Siam Commercial Bank Plc., the financial advisor and underwriter, said the ability to develop distinctive new products as well as its position as an asset-light organization with a world-class partnership network were conducive to innovation to meet the changing needs of consumers. This has made KISS a company with high growth potential, despite COVID-19, with a net profit ratio of 17% in 2019 and 19% in the first nine months of 2020. We are fully confident in sustainable growth for KISS.

Released by Public Relations Dept., MT Multimedia Co., Ltd. for Rojukiss International PCL.
Wasana "Jeab" Wongsiri, T: +66 84 359 0659, E: [email protected].



