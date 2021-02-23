Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 00:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SPIC (State Power Investment Corporation Ltd)
SPIC paves way for poverty alleviation in NW China's Yanchuan

Yanchuan, China, Feb 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), one of the biggest renewable energy companies in China, has well fulfilled its social responsibility as an enterprise and given a big leg up to poverty alleviation efforts in Yanchuan county, Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi province.


Since 2013, SPIC and the county government have built four modern agriculture demonstration parks and helped establish 974 greenhouses equipped with solar panels. (SPIC).VIDEO：https://youtu.be/r_D1SS9SG_k


Since 2013, the SPIC and the county government have built four modern agriculture demonstration parks and helped establish 974 greenhouses equipped with solar panels. The company increased income for more than 500 householders, as each of the greenhouses brings in an average annual income of 40,000 yuan ($6,165).

New functions were added to the greenhouses last year with the assistance of the SPIC, such as automatic monitoring, sensing, and controlling, which enables operators to control the smart equipment in the greenhouses on a mobile app.

Apart from the efforts made to scale up Yanchuan's agricultural industry, the SPIC also introduced a clothing factory to help local people improve their income, said Wang Wei, Party chief of Shuangmiao village in the county.

Established on July 24, 2018, the clothing factory now has 12 assembly lines with a monthly output of 100,000 pieces of garments and employs 242 local people, including impoverished residents. After the phase-2 project of the factory is completed, another 100 jobs will be created for poor residents from local communities.

Besides, the SPIC also built rural roads and installed solar street lamps in Yanchuan county, and is attempting to reduce poverty by improving local education.

Media contact:
Steven Hu, SPIC
E: [email protected]
http://www.spic.com.cn



Topic: Miscellaneous Achievement
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SPIC paves way for poverty alleviation in NW China's Yanchuan  
Feb 23, 2021 00:30 HKT/SGT
BitFuFu Officially Endorsed by Bitmain as Standardized Crypto Mining Platform  
Feb 22, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Black Spade Capital Aims to Build an SPAC-themed Portfolio  
Feb 22, 2021 17:15 HKT/SGT
China's private capital funds must invest to meet investors' increasing demands for transparency, Intertrust Group says  
Feb 22, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Leon Lai returns as Ambassador for Entertainment Expo  
Feb 22, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai: MHLW Grants Orphan Drug Designation in Japan to Novel FGF Receptor Selective Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor E7090   
Feb 22, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives Corporate Philanthropy Award for Its Efforts to Realize Human Health Care (hhc) Philosophy  
Feb 22, 2021 12:11 HKT/SGT
Blockpass and Vortex DeFi Enter Strategic Partnership  
Feb 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Northgate Public Services Becomes NEC Software Solutions UK from July 2021  
Feb 22, 2021 11:59 HKT/SGT
Rojukiss International PCL (SET: KISS) embraces future as Asian health & beauty leader  
Feb 20, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       