HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code:1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in Macau, mainland China and the United States, has established its first company - Anlev (UK) Ltd in London, United Kingdom, marking its first foothold in Europe. Through its award-winning lifts and escalators brand, Anlev Elevator Group ("Anlev"), the expansion will enable the Group to provide one-stop services from design, manufacturing to installation and maintenance of lifts and escalators for customers in the UK and capture opportunities of the European market.



Anlev, a subsidiary of ATAL, has a strong presence in public transport and commercial projects in the UK and is the only independent escalator manufacturer approved by Network Rail.



Anlev's manufacturing plant in Nanjing is expected to produce 3,500 sets of lifts and escalators annually upon the completion of its expansion in 2022.



Dr. Otto Poon Lok-to, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "When we established the lifts and escalators business back in 1991, we envisaged a company with 'A New Lift and Escalator Vision' and named it Anlev. Over the years, we have spent enormous efforts to expand the business with the mission to provide safe, comfortable, energy efficient and reliable lifts and escalators systems to the users worldwide. Today, we proudly serve millions of users in over 20 counties spanning across Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe, and we have successfully gained the trust and confidence of our customers. With the newly established UK office, we are well positioned to further our global expansion in this business."



Over the decades, Anlev has been actively seeking new opportunities to expand its business across the globe. Last year, the Group successfully tapped the United States market by entering into an alliance with Transel Elevator & Electric Inc. ("TEI"), one of the largest independent lifts and escalators companies in New York. With its strong presence in the UK's public transport and commercial projects, Anlev is the only independent escalator manufacturer approved by Network Rail, the owner, operator and developer of most railway networks in UK. Anlev's escalators are used in many major stations such as Waterloo, Leeds, Paddington and Birmingham New Street. Well-known British supermarket chain ASDA Stores also adopted Anlev walkways in Sutton and other branches. With its new foothold in the UK, along with existing offices in Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and the US, the Group believes that this strategic network will create synergy and provide comprehensive services to users around the world.



Anlev owns its R&D and manufacturing facilities in Nanjing, which provides custom design and manufacturing lifts, escalators and moving walkways that meet the highest international standards. In view of surging demand for these products, the Group has been expanding its manufacturing plant which is expected to be completed by 2022. Upon completion, the production capacity will be increased by three to five times to meet the growing demand and Group's expansion plan.



The Group's excellent safety and service quality has won many recognitions from industry leaders and government authorities. Anlev won the first place accolade in the ELEVATOR WORLD "2021 Project of the Year" contest with its Central-Mid-Levels Escalator and Walkway System modernisation project in Hong Kong, and became the only winning Asian company this year. The company has also obtained the highest grade in safety and quality performance under both the "Lift Contractors' Performance Rating" and the "Escalator Contractors' Performance Rating" systems of the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) for eight years since commencement of the quarterly rating systems in 2013.



Anlev is a leading player in Hong Kong, supplying a complete range of lift and escalator systems, including walkways, traction lifts, machine-room-less lifts and hydraulic lifts of any speed and capacity. Its lifts and escalators are used in major developments, such as transportation terminals, universities, hospitals and amusement parks. In the overseas markets, projects completed by Anlev in recent years include the provision of escalators for Metro Trains Melbourne and escalators and walkways for the Melbourne Airport T2 Expansion, as well as escalators at South Korea's first high-speed railway station. In Hong Kong, Anlev won its first public housing estate contract in 2019 for passenger lift modernisation works at Fu Shan Estate, followed by a current contract for heavy-duty freight lift design, supply and installation at the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the design, supply and installation works of lifts and escalators for the Queen Mary Hospital redevelopment project.



About ATAL Engineering Group

Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).



About Anlev Elevator Group

Anlev Elevator Group ("Anlev") is a subsidiary of ATAL Engineering Group, specialising in provision of one-stop services from design, manufacturing, sales, installation, service, modernisation to maintenance of all forms of vertical or horizontal transportation systems around the world. Engineered for comfort, safety and energy efficiency, Anlev's complete range of lifts, escalators and moving walkways provide reliable and efficient transport systems for passengers in Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe.











