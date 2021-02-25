Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 25, 2021
Thursday, 25 February 2021, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ozan
Ozan Electronic Money Turkey Join Forces With Albaraka Turk, One of Turkey's Most Well-Known Banks
Ozan Electronic Money Turkey, which offers financial services to individual users and SMEs, has entered into a strategic cooperation with one of Turkey's most well-known banks, Albaraka Turk. Thanks to this collaboration, Ozan SuperApp users will be able to access various financial services ranging from fractional shares to foreign exchange services, to bill payment, virtual IBAN and more.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, Feb 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Insha Ventures, a subsidiary of Albaraka Turk, is by many considered Turkey's first fintech venture builder. Now it is joining forces with Ozan Electronic Money Turkey, which offers next generation financial services to individuals and businesses. The strategic open banking cooperation integrates Albaraka API Platform infrastructure into Ozan SuperApp, allowing Ozan SuperApp users to perform a variety of services such as 24/7 money transfer, purchase of commodities such as gold, foreign exchange transactions and bill payment, just to name a few.


Dr. Ozan Ozerk, Founder of Ozan Electronic Money Turkey


The Pioneer of Banking as a Service in Turkey

Meliksah Utku, the General Manager of Albaraka Turk, commented on the cooperation between Ozan Electronic Money Turkey and Insha Ventures:

"Albaraka Turk continues to be the pioneer of open banking and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) in Turkey thanks to the Albaraka API platform that started with 'Let's build together the digital products of the future!' motto. I believe that the cooperation between Insha Ventures and Ozan Electronic Money Turkey will contribute a lot to the ecosystem of financial technologies and I find that very exciting."

Omer Suner, the CEO of Ozan Electronic Money Turkey, said:

"With Ozan SuperApp, we aim to offer our users in-house developed financial services that are run on the rails of our industry-leading business partners. Following our Visa membership that we announced last week, our strategic partnership with Insha Ventures aligns with our vision of growth through long-term partnerships."

A Bridge to The Development of the Fintech Ecosystem

Yakup Sezer, the General Manager of Insha Ventures, emphasized that Insha Ventures served as an important bridge to the development of the fintech ecosystem in Turkey, and added:

"Insha Ventures supports super applications by offering them APIs-based services such as payment accounts, investment products, bill payments, and money transfer. Our comprehensive cooperation with Ozan SuperApp is a very important step to make contributions to the financial services industry in Turkey. Thanks to this cooperation, our Albaraka Open Banking Platform will provide Ozan SuperApp a great range of integrated financial services, representing the latest technology within open banking the world."

Dr. Ozan Ozerk, founder of Ozan SuperApp, highlights the impressive level of Turkish financial technologies of today, by commenting on the incredible journey of Turkey's banking technology sector:

"Since early 2000 Turkish banking industry has been joining forces with telecoms, ISPs, technology companies and other key players leapfrogging into the future. Private and government initiatives have pushed competition to the highest level, bringing Turkish financial technologies to become a global leader. Ozan SuperApp aims to benefit from this ecosystem as its launches globally."

About Ozan Electronic Money Turkey

Founded by Dr. Ozan Ozerk, Ozan Electronic Money Turkey is a new generation financial technology initiative, established to bring individual users together with SMEs on financial services.

Ozan Electronic Money Turkey, which obtained electronic money license from the Banking Regulation And Supervision Agency (BRSA) in accordance with law no. 6493, has been serving under the supervision and surveillance of the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) since January 2020.

Ozan SuperApp services include physical and virtual debit card services, multi currency e-money accounts, domestic and international money transfer, QR code payment, local and international bill payment and purchasing game code safely and instantly. In addition to these consumer facing B2C services, Ozan SuperApp also provides SMEs B2B financial services such as payment accounts, FX services, Virtual POS and Mobile POS products.

Press contact:
Omer Suner
CEO, Ozan Electronic Money Turkey
Email: [email protected]
Internet: https://ozan.com/tr

Related Images
dr-ozan-ozerk-founder-of-ozan.jpg https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/xXeyCJakK
Dr. Ozan Ozerk, Founder of Ozan Electronic Money Turkey

ozan-electronic-money-turkey.jpg https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/7mvVI7eYP
Ozan Electronic Money Turkey

Related Links
https://ozan.com/tr

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75341



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FinTech & Blockchain, Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Ozan Electronic Money Turkey Join Forces With Albaraka Turk, One of Turkey's Most Well-Known Banks  
Feb 25, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America  
Feb 24, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
China Gas responds to China's rural rejuvenation strategy by introducing unique Smart MicroGrid village gasification technology  
Feb 24, 2021 18:49 HKT/SGT
Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2020 ceremony Successfully Held on 3&4 February 2021  
Feb 24, 2021 18:35 HKT/SGT
HKTDC welcomes economic recovery measures in 2021/22 Budget  
Feb 24, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Chubu Miraiz and MC to Launch New Assisted-Living JV  
Feb 24, 2021 13:12 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches AI-powered Physical Rehabilitation Solution 'HOPE ROMREC' in Japan  
Feb 24, 2021 09:39 HKT/SGT
NaturalShrimp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Aquaculture Assets of Hydrenesis Aquaculture, LLC  
Feb 24, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Great Bay and Other Five Strategic Investors Invested in A Stake in TAOP  
Feb 23, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Parkson Announces the Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020  
Feb 23, 2021 19:58 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       