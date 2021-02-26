Thursday, 25 February 2021, 16:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SCCG Management SCCG Management Partners with MediaTroopers to bring Experienced iGaming Marketing Agency Talent and Services to the USA Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management announces partnership with Media Troopers to bring iGaming Marketing Agency Talent and Services to the USA

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced a partnership with King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based iGaming Marketing and Advertising firm, MediaTroopers.







Stephen Crystal, said, "This is a new and exciting time for iGaming in North America. Online sports betting and iGaming products are exploding across the US, backed by huge brands and equally large budgets. That same demand exists for digital marketing expertise in iGaming - knowledge put in context by the challenges experienced by veteran digital marketers in the online gaming space.



"These are challenging times that are rewarded by results, not just trying hard. The experience and expertise that MediaTroopers bring to our partners through a third-party agency model can help these companies accelerate the results needed to secure their fair share of the market. We are thrilled to bring this needed capability to our clients in North America."



MediaTroopers has over 20 years of experience in the world of online marketing. With a particular interest in digital marketing, product development, and growth strategies, MediaTroopers delivers the most highly effective advertisements and marketing solutions possible to expand the audience and strengthen their reach.



Working within highly regulated verticals, Media Troopers always ensures that its traffic is safe and compliant with state regulations and coordinated with its advertisers' requirements.

Media Troopers employs sophisticated technologies and platforms to generate real-time data for every advertisement. MediaTrooper rigorously monitors, refines, and improves its campaigns, quickly and efficiently retooling underperforming content. The MediaTrooper mission is to work to ensure that advertising investments are used optimally at all times.



Sam Segal, MediaTroopers CEO, said, "We are delighted to be working with SCCG Management and tap on the years of knowledge and vast network that Stephen and his team bring. Combining our digital and online gambling expertise, together with the knowledge and contacts of a land-based industry veteran like Stephen, will enable us to provide our clients with a whole new level of marketing services. There's so much to do in so little time; we can't wait to get this partnership going."



About SCCG Management



SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.



About Media Troopers



Media Troopers is a performance marketing agency designed to help online advertisers expand their audiences around the world. Our agency uses developing advisory sites and apps and sophisticated technologies and platforms to reach new consumers. In the current marketing environment, online advertisers are fighting an uphill battle for exposure. The days of traditional online marketing are coming to an end. With so much competition for consumers' attention, businesses that fail to adapt and diversify their media channels are left behind. But thanks to Media Troopers, advertisers now have everything they need to level the playing field.



Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

[email protected]



