Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 26, 2021
Thursday, 25 February 2021, 16:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SCCG Management
SCCG Management Partners with MediaTroopers to bring Experienced iGaming Marketing Agency Talent and Services to the USA
Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management announces partnership with Media Troopers to bring iGaming Marketing Agency Talent and Services to the USA

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced a partnership with King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based iGaming Marketing and Advertising firm, MediaTroopers.




Stephen Crystal, said, "This is a new and exciting time for iGaming in North America. Online sports betting and iGaming products are exploding across the US, backed by huge brands and equally large budgets. That same demand exists for digital marketing expertise in iGaming - knowledge put in context by the challenges experienced by veteran digital marketers in the online gaming space.

"These are challenging times that are rewarded by results, not just trying hard. The experience and expertise that MediaTroopers bring to our partners through a third-party agency model can help these companies accelerate the results needed to secure their fair share of the market. We are thrilled to bring this needed capability to our clients in North America."

MediaTroopers has over 20 years of experience in the world of online marketing. With a particular interest in digital marketing, product development, and growth strategies, MediaTroopers delivers the most highly effective advertisements and marketing solutions possible to expand the audience and strengthen their reach.

Working within highly regulated verticals, Media Troopers always ensures that its traffic is safe and compliant with state regulations and coordinated with its advertisers' requirements.
Media Troopers employs sophisticated technologies and platforms to generate real-time data for every advertisement. MediaTrooper rigorously monitors, refines, and improves its campaigns, quickly and efficiently retooling underperforming content. The MediaTrooper mission is to work to ensure that advertising investments are used optimally at all times.

Sam Segal, MediaTroopers CEO, said, "We are delighted to be working with SCCG Management and tap on the years of knowledge and vast network that Stephen and his team bring. Combining our digital and online gambling expertise, together with the knowledge and contacts of a land-based industry veteran like Stephen, will enable us to provide our clients with a whole new level of marketing services. There's so much to do in so little time; we can't wait to get this partnership going."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About Media Troopers

Media Troopers is a performance marketing agency designed to help online advertisers expand their audiences around the world. Our agency uses developing advisory sites and apps and sophisticated technologies and platforms to reach new consumers. In the current marketing environment, online advertisers are fighting an uphill battle for exposure. The days of traditional online marketing are coming to an end. With so much competition for consumers' attention, businesses that fail to adapt and diversify their media channels are left behind. But thanks to Media Troopers, advertisers now have everything they need to level the playing field.

Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
[email protected]

Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/

Source: bit.ly/2MomNYF



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Media & Marketing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Ozan Electronic Money Turkey Join Forces With Albaraka Turk, One of Turkey's Most Well-Known Banks  
Feb 25, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO and Yamato Transport Develop D-mobico, Compact Mobile Refrigerator  
Feb 25, 2021 18:28 HKT/SGT
Hektar REIT 2020 Performance: Resilience in Adversity  
Feb 25, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management Partners with MediaTroopers to bring Experienced iGaming Marketing Agency Talent and Services to the USA  
Feb 25, 2021 16:50 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2021  
Feb 25, 2021 16:33 HKT/SGT
Honda Reports Production, Sales and Export Results in January, 2021  
Feb 25, 2021 14:27 HKT/SGT
Toyota's Global Sales and Production Up Year-on-Year in January for Fifth Consecutive Month  
Feb 25, 2021 14:12 HKT/SGT
Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards (QOEA) 2020 Ceremony Successfully Held 3 - 4 February in Hong Kong  
Feb 25, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass and UREEQA Bring Identity Verification to Creators  
Feb 25, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Ozan Electronic Money Turkey Join Forces With Albaraka Turk, One of Turkey's Most Well-Known Banks  
Feb 25, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       