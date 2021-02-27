Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, February 27, 2021
Saturday, 27 February 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: ROK-Biotech
ROK-Biotech, Korea's leading cosmetic brand, Launches the new product 'Dr. M-KIN Anti V Hand Cream'

The demand for natural cosmetics has been increasing during Covid-19 throughout the world.

The pandemic has also resulted in a change in people's habits and has led to a greater demand for a natural product with functional properties including many types of household items and food.

A South Korean cosmetic brand ROK-Biotech is gaining attention for its natural functional products giving excellent antibacterial and antiviral effects; they have recently developed the products using a molecular biology tool.

Their new product Dr. M-KIN Anti-V Hand Cream launched in January 2021 is a multifunctional all-in-one product that provides hand sterilization and skin protection with a moisturizing effect.

The product went through a series of tests from the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR) and the antibacterial test results showed it kills 99.9% of germs (5 different bacteria was used); the antiviral test results showed it was 99% effective against Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). On top of that, the results of the Skin Irritation Test (SIT) showed that the product is classified in non-irritation category (0.00). This data further proves that the product is perfectly safe for the human skin. ROK-Biotech found out that sanitizers (70% ethanol) that we use every day, cause hands to become dry, while also causing other negative effects to our hands. In order to solve this problem, they developed Dr. M-KIN Anti-V Hand Cream. This company paid a lot of attention to the moisturizing effect by strengthening hyaluronic acid and ceramide ingredients for dry hand skincare. This product is perfect to use in the winter season as Centella Asiatica extract contained in the product helps your skin recover from frostbites (cold shock).

ROK-Biotech's M-KIN is a blended word made by combining words 'Miracle+Skin', meaning Creates miracle products for your skin. With their unique technology for natural ingredients, they developed a hypoallergenic product for all types of skin including sensitive skin. The Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), has proved it to be effective in reducing excess sebum and oil, improving blemishes and skin texture.

It has applied the company's research data and objective verification regarding the functionality of natural oriental ingredients such as Coptis Chinensis and Anthriscus sylvestris extract in new products.

They pursue their own path as a cosmetic brand specializing in natural oriental ingredients that don't cause skin irritation.

M-KIN products are natural functional cosmetics with an excellent sebum control ability as well as anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, containing berberine extracted from Coptis Chinensis. They said they were able to find various natural functional materials as a result of continuous investment in R&D in order to find out new technologies for functional natural ingredient development.

Meanwhile, ROK-Biotech has announced that they are planning to launch a new item during the second half of 2021. They're currently working on research to develop cosmetic materials utilizing stem cell-derived exosomes with Biopharmaceutical Research Center located in Jeollanam-do, South Korea. As they're actively gaining investors and holding meetings with potential buyers, we are looking forward to seeing how they progress in 2021.

Media contact

Contact: Ph.D. Sang-Rok Lee, CEO
E-mail: [email protected]
Telephone: +82-61-373-5959, +82-10-2602-5957
Website: http://www.m-kin.com/





