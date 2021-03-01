Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 1, 2021
Monday, 1 March 2021, 15:49 HKT/SGT
Source: World AI Show
AI experts, thought leaders, and early adopters from South-East Asia to gather at World AI Show - Jakarta
The 23rd global edition of World AI Show will virtually host global AI and tech experts from South-East Asia to discuss the emerging trends, challenges and future potentials in the post-Covid-19 era.

JAKARTA, Mar 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - World AI Show is supported by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo), the Government of Indonesia and Jakarta Smart City. The show is taking place on 4 March 2021 from 9am - 5pm (Western Indonesia Time).




As one of the highly ranked markets in the ASEAN for AI adoption, Indonesia has unveiled a national strategy for the development of AI and implement it on education, research, health services, food security, mobility, smart cities and public sector reforms.

The virtual conference will convene stakeholders of the AI ecosystem in SE Asia including IT leaders from some of the most influential think tanks and top companies; to highlight and discuss core tech strategies and digital infrastructures that will drive the next phase of AI adoption in the post-Covid-19 era.

The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Dr Hammam Riza - President, Agency of Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), Government of Indonesia; Alex Hubert - Sales Engineering, Dataiku, APAC; Bambang Dwi Anggono - Director of e-Government, Department of Communications and Informatics, Kemkominfo, Indonesia; Juan Intan Kanggrawan - Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City, Indonesia; Kaspar Situmorang - Executive Vice President, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia; Rudy Dalimunthe - VP of Customer Excellence, Tokopedia Indonesia; Cut Noosy - Country Head of Customer Experience, Grab, Indonesia; Joy Gabriel - Data Science & Technology Innovator, Telkom, Indonesia; Alexander Kurth - Chief Data Officer, Allianz Indonesia to name a few.

While the pandemic has closed many doors around the world, Indonesia offers an irrefutable case study in the application and development of AI, said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "World AI Show will digitally connect key stakeholders in the Indonesian AI ecosystem to drive the future of AI in the region."

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

The Indonesian edition of World AI Show Jakarta is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Tech Data and Dataiku; Gold Sponsors - Microsoft and Denodo; Silver Sponsors - ManageEngine, Sinergi Wahana Gemilang and Intetics.

About World AI Show

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.

For more information visit: https://jakarta.worldaishow.com/

For further details about the announcement, please contact:
Genevive D'souza
Corporate Communications Manager
[email protected]



