Monday, 1 March 2021, 17:35 HKT/SGT Share: Joy Spreader to be included in the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index and Southbound Stock Connect Trading

HONG KONG, Mar 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On February 26, Hang Seng Index Company announced that Joy Spreader (06988. HK) would be included in the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index, meaning that it will also be soon eligible for southbound trading under Stock Connect ("Shenzhen Connect").



As we know, Southbound Stock Connect Trading has always been an important channel for mainland investors to participate in the Hong Kong stock market. The stocks selected in Southbound Stock Connect Trading generally require to fulfill a certain scale of market value and trading volume, and, to a certain extent, represent the core assets with long-term competitiveness in the Hong Kong stock market.



In recent years, capital from Mainland China has constantly affected the ecology of the Hong Kong stock market. The proportion of turnover under Southbound Stock Connect Trading to the total turnover in the Hong Kong stock market has increased year by year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the turnover under Southbound Stock Connect Trading has accounted for 21.7% of the total turnover in the Hong Kong stock market.



As Southbound Stock Connect Trading has played a prominent role in the Hong Kong Stock market, every adjustment to the list of Southbound Stock Connect Trading often brings great concern to the investors in the Hong Kong stock market.



The reasons are that, on the one hand, a large number of funds from Mainland China flow into the Hong Kong stock market, injecting greater liquidity into the stocks under Southbound Stock Connect Trading, and improving the active stock trading; on the other hand, being eligible for the Southbound Stock Connect Trading will greatly enhance the popularity of the Company, deepen the understanding of listed companies in the capital market, and promote a further focus on the value of the Company.



Take XD Inc. and China Feihe as examples. On the following day upon being eligible stocks of Southbound Stock Connect Trading, XD Inc. and China Feihe rose by 4.85% and 6.53%, respectively. In particular, the stock price of China Feihe rose by 34.07% in the following two months. After officially becoming an eligible stock of Southbound Stock Connect Trading, Joy Spreader is expected to further expand its shareholder base, improve its equity structure, and enhance its stock liquidity as well as popularity in the capital market.



Joy Spreader, successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 23, 2020, is one of the leading MarTech (Marketing Technology) companies in China, providing performance-based marketing services as well as marketing SaaS services on mobile-new-media platforms, such as WeChat and DouYin. Regarding data and algorithm as the core, the Company uses its coupling technology between consumer goods/internet products and mobile-new-media content traffic to promote online marketing for both industry clients and content publishers. Specifically, not only does the Company provide cross-platform performance-based marketing services for industry clients to promote sales, but it also provides marketing SaaS services for the numerous content publishers to help them efficiently realize content/traffic value.



In recent years, with the rapid outbreak of the mobile-new-media market, Joy Spreader has experienced a growth spurt. According to the latest announcement, the Company has continued the strong growth trend in 2020, with the revenue expected to be between HK$880 million and HK$920 million, representing a year-on-year increase of over 60%; the net profit (before deducting exchange gains and losses) was approximately HK$170 million to HK$200 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 123.7% to 163.2%, which was 2.2 to 2.6 times as compared with the same period in 2019.



The marketing SaaS serviced is another highlight of Joy Spreader. Joy Spreader began marketing SaaS services in June 2013. So far, the Company has formed a "flywheel effect" two-engine growth model with its performance-based marketing services and marketing SaaS services.



The great significance of providing marketing SaaS services to we-media publishers is that the Company may automatically obtain stable and quality content resources from mobile-new-media content platforms, enabling highly efficient monetization for content publishers while conducting real-time analysis on the marketing effect, in order to provide strong support for data accumulation and algorithm iteration.



It is worth mentioning that unlike most marketing technology companies, Joy Spreader is one of the few companies with the capability of providing cross-platform services. Up to now, the Company is capable of providing services on WeChat and DouYin, and other mobile-new-media content platforms at the same time.



The first-mover advantage of the Company has been remarkable, particularly in the field of short videos. As early as January 2019, the Company launched the first commercial monetization service for short video content publishers at the beginning of the commercialization of DouYin, which also provided the Company with the first-mover advantage of the leading industry. With the outbreak of short video track, Joy Spreader is expected to become the greatest bonus beneficiary of the short video track.



Joy Spreader is regarded as a "well-performed player in a smooth track" and a scarce investment target of the new economy in China. We are looking forward to the performance of Joy Spreader following the Stock Connect eligibility.









Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

