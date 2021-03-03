Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 19:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SCCG Management Betfred Sports, Represented by SCCG Management, Signs Multi-year Marketing Agreement with Colorado Rockies

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management Founder, announced that Betfred USA Sports, represented by SCCG Management, has entered into a multi-year marketing and sponsorship agreement with the Colorado Rockies. The terms of the deal include various digital and stadium assets at Coors field, in addition to game-day experiences for baseball fans including ticket giveaways, game suites, in-game contests and more. Additionally, the sports betting operator will become a Proud Partner of the Colorado Rockies.







"Colorado has proven to be a fantastic market for Betfred Sports, and we look forward to further demonstrating our commitment to local fans with this partnership with the Rockies," stated Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports. "Along with our sportsbook at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk and our other sports partnerships in the state, Betfred is investing in Colorado for the long haul."



"The Colorado Rockies are always looking to partner with top tier brands and Betfred Sports has established themselves as one of the best in the market," said Walker Monfort, Rockies' Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Sports betting has seen incredible growth across the country recently and we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with not only our fans but all sports fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region."



The agreement is the third such marketing agreement in Colorado for Betfred Sports who previously announced partnerships with the Denver Broncos as well as all-time leading Broncos WR and 2x World Champion Rod Smith. Betfred Sports was the first brick and mortar sportsbook to open in Colorado at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in June 2020, and subsequently launched online in August of the same year. Sports bettors can download the app and find promotions with daily Betfred Boosts at http://www.betfredsports.com.



About Betfred USA Sports



Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.



About SCCG Management



SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. For more information, visit https://sccgmanagement.com/.



