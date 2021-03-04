Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 4, 2021
Thursday, 4 March 2021, 11:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: A&S Group (Holdings) Limited
A & S Group assisted in vaccines air freight forwarding ground handling services to support anti-virus measures actively

HONG KONG, Mar 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A & S Group (Holdings) Limited ("A & S Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, with its professional and efficient services, is honored to engage in the air freight forwarding ground handling services for vaccines arriving in Hong Kong at Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal, thus contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.






The first batch of one million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in Hong Kong on the afternoon of February 19th. After the vaccines arrived at the airport port, they were immediately towed to Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal, which are transported and processed with the assistance of the ground crew of A&S Group.. With the arrival of the vaccines in Hong Kong, the professional ground staff of A&S Group immediately took safe and quick measures to help delivering the vaccines so that the public could get vaccinated as soon as possible, A&S is honoured to be participated in one of the important milestones in the fight against COVID-19.

LAW Kwok Leung, Chairman and Executive Director of A & S Group said, "We are very pleased to participate in the air freight forwarding ground handling services for vaccines arriving in Hong Kong, and making contribution to the pandemic prevention. Looking ahead, A&S Group will continue to provide professional, reliable and efficient services to customers in order to maximise returns for shareholders and contribute to society actively."

About A&S Group (Holdings) Limited
Founded in 2002, A&S Group provides air freight forwarding ground handling services with its facilities at its rented warehouse premises with areas of approximately 235,293 sq. ft. in the Airport Freight Forwarding Centre. The Company also provides air cargo terminal operating services at the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal ("CPCT"), being one of the three air cargo terminals operating in Hong Kong. Maintaining a fleet of 56 cargo trucks and vans being installed with GPS tracking system and a sizable labor force, A&S Group is one of the very few relatively large players in the respective markets. With a reputation of being professional, reliable and efficient, it wins contracts from customers including leading global logistics companies, major freight forwarding agents and the operator of CPCT.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Showa Denko Announces Notice of Execution of Basic Agreement regarding Tender Offer over Subsidiary  
Mar 4, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Billboard Hot 100 #1 Hit of the Year Band Member Partners with UREEQA  
Mar 4, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of Legend with New Honda SENSING Elite  
Mar 4, 2021 15:29 HKT/SGT
Former Head of Operations of Binance Global Fiat Exchanges becomes COO of BitWell  
Mar 4, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
A & S Group assisted in vaccines air freight forwarding ground handling services to support anti-virus measures actively   
Mar 4, 2021 11:45 HKT/SGT
APOLLOMICS, INC ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT INTO PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF APL-106 (UPROLESELAN INJECTION) IN CHINA  
Mar 4, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Alvotech and Cipla Gulf Expand Partnership for Commercialization of Biosimilars in Australia and New Zealand  
Mar 4, 2021 10:26 HKT/SGT
Launch of Digital Week 2021: Northeast Asia April Virtual Conference  
Mar 4, 2021 10:18 HKT/SGT
Engineers Worldwide Today are Building a Sustainable Tomorrow  
Mar 4, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Support Construction of Screening Framework for the Novel Coronavirus Infection in Kenya  
Mar 4, 2021 08:12 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World AI Show
4   March
Virtual, Jakarta Indonesia
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       