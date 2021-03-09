Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Moonstake
Moonstake's CENNZ staking pool topped $5.5 million in 10 days

SINGAPORE, Mar 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce that our staking volume for CENNZ has reached $5.5 million, making Moonstake Wallet the largest CENNZ staking pool in the world. This number is achieved within just 10 days since the launch of CENNZ staking on February 25.




Moonstake entered into a strategic partnership with Centrality last August, bringing Centrality CEO Aaron McDonald on board as an advisor. In October, we held a joint webinar to help spread the latest information about Centrality, and in December, Moonstake became the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ and CPAY in their migration to the mainnet. In December, the Moonstake wallet became the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ and CPAY, which moved to the mainnet, and became the world's first CENNZ staking provider on February 25 this year.

Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets has grown rapidly to reach $800 Million in just 6 months, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, and Quras, Centrality became the 10th available coin for staking on Moonstake Wallet.

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake expanded its business and as of now, Moonstake's total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Moonstake
Mar 5, 2021 12:30 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Partners with P2P Escrow Service Escaroo
Feb 26, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Wallet Now Supports Staking of Centrality's CENNZ
Feb 19, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: "CENTRALIZED OR DECENTRALIZED - How can institutions ensure their digital assets are safe and secure"
Feb 11, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Wallet To Start Staking Support as the World's First Validator for Centrality
Feb 2, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters a Strategic Partnership with Cocoricos, A Provider of a DeFi Platform to Enhance Convenience for Staking Users
Feb 1, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters a Strategic Partnership with Stake Technologies to Enhance the Polkadot Ecosystem and Scale the DeFi Projects
Jan 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
OIO, Moonstake's Partner and SGX listed company, appoints New CEO for its blockchain business subsidiary, Rudy Lim, former Head of FinTech at DBS Bank
Jan 21, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters Into MOU to Commence Negotiations with SGX-listed OIO Holdings to Become a Subsidiary
Jan 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Officially Announces Entry Into DeFi
Jan 19, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Enters a Strategic Partnership with RockX to Support the Polkadot (DOT) Ecosystem
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       