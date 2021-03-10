Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 21:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
TAOP Launches New Blockchain Business Division, Appoint Ms. Lin Deng as President of the Division

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Mar 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company"), an Internet company dedicated to the research and application of blockchain technology and digital assets, today announced the launch of a newly-created division dedicated to the Company's expansion into the blockchain industry and the appointment of Ms. Lin Deng to the president of blockchain division.

Lin has several years experience in the Bitcoin mining industry. Ms. Deng worked at her own company NewBlock, in which she was responsible in Bitcoin mining and blockchain project investment. Before joining TAOP, she served as the chief operating officer at Polar Bear Mining in charge of the construction of a 10MW Bitcoin Mining Unit powered by natural gas in Alberta, Canada. Before entering into the blockchain industry, Ms. Deng has experience in the internet industry for more than 10 years. She has working experience at Sina, MagentJoy, informatree, etc.

"The launch of the new blockchain division and the appointment of Ms. Deng marked the start of stepping into the blockchain and digital asset market," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. "Ms. Deng's experience in blockchain and internet industry combined with her expertise in Bitcoin mining will help drive our growth strategy forward. We are pleased to welcome Ms. Deng into this new role and become TAOP's core member."




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily News, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu Launches Data-Driven Social Creation Platform in Joint Project with 9 Universities and 2 Research Institutes  
Mar 10, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
UREEQA Welcomes Dean Drever, a Sculptor Who Has Produced Multi-Million Dollar Works of Art  
Mar 10, 2021 03:00 HKT/SGT
HouseAfrica Announces Partnership With Domineum  
Mar 10, 2021 01:10 HKT/SGT
TAOP Launches New Blockchain Business Division, Appoint Ms. Lin Deng as President of the Division  
Mar 9, 2021 21:36 HKT/SGT
Verofax Secures $1.2M Seed Round for Automation and Traceability Platform  
Mar 9, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Wai Hung to Build 1 Million Smart Parking Spaces in Nine MiddleEast Countries; Total Contract to Reach Over HK$100 Billion  
Mar 9, 2021 15:29 HKT/SGT
MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four ESG Investment Indices Adopted by GPIF  
Mar 9, 2021 12:28 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive K. Peony Yu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer  
Mar 9, 2021 10:35 HKT/SGT
Moonstake's CENNZ staking pool topped $5.5 million in 10 days  
Mar 9, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and RIKEN Complete Joint Development of Japan's Fugaku, the World's Fastest Supercomputer  
Mar 9, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World CX Summit
11   March
Virtual, Asia
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       